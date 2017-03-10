Demi Lovato Completely Transformed Her Diet and Flaunts Amazing Results

(Photo: Facebook / Demi Lovato)

Demi Lovato‘s most recent megahit “Really Don’t Care” perfectly sums up how she feels about society’s standards of beauty and health.

The 24-year-old actress has faced her fair share of opposition in Hollywood, but now, she’s ready to take on the world. She’s fought bulimia, bipolar disorder and substance abuse over the past several years, and admits to having an obsessive personality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So it’s only fitting that she’s totally obsessed with her health and fitness — she recently lost a whopping 30 pounds!

“Exercising has been so important for my recovery, both physically and mentally,” Lovato told Fitness Magazine. “On show days I count my concert as a workout, but on my off days I try to work out once in the morning and again at night. It can be a lot between performing and traveling, so I’m careful not to push myself too hard.”

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 29, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

After an overhaul of her diet and major changes to her workout routine, Demi is truly kicking butt and taking names. “Really Don’t Care” was certified platinum, she’s now the brand ambassador for NYC New York Color, the face of the latest Skechers campaign and even has her own makeup line, Devonne by Demi.

“I realized I’d rather be strong and happy than be what society thinks is thin and perfect and be miserable,” Lovato continued. “I know my past will always be a part of me, but I don’t want it to define me. Right now I’m excited to live in the present and looking forward to the future.”

The singer-actress relies on exercise and healthy eating as part of her recovery. Six days a week, she runs, walks, goes for a steep incline on the treadmill, or spins. But she keeps moving on rest day.

“I don’t rest on my laurels on my day off. I really look forward to active recovery like yoga or just walking. It keeps me focused on where I want to be with my body,” Lovato told Women’s Health.

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 3, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

For breakfast, the star enjoys oatmeal and egg-white pancakes with applesauce and fruit. Lunch always includes a lean protein, like a turkey wrap or a chicken fajita to keep her metabolism going strong and to help her avoid the post-lunch slump!

Dinners vary from a chicken stir-fry to salmon with asparagus. Processed foods have no place in Lovato’s diet, and neither does alcohol. She eats several small meals a day to keep her full and energized.

The once self-conscious teenager is now a total superstar in every way. Here are three tricks she uses to stay healthy and keep off the extra pounds.

Carbs after workouts only



Instead of eating late-night carbs, she enjoys them following her workout. This helps her body recover and boosts her metabolism, giving her more energy while she’s on tour or in the studio.

Start cooking for yourself

Eating out is a quick way to gain weight, and Lovato knows this well. That’s why she took to the kitchen and adopted healthy cooking habits. Her favorite recipe? Mango Shrimp Salad.

Focus on leg day

The legs contain three of our body’s largest muscles, so working out these big guys will help you burn more calories in a single workout. Lovato admits to exercising her legs “like it’s her job.”

Related:

Hilary Duff’s Daily Diet Actually Sounds Delicious

Hoda Kotb Reveals Diet Tips From Joy Bauer After Sharing Her Weight on Instagram

Sophia Bush Isn’t on a Strict Diet, But She Does Cut out These 2 Food Groups

Khloé Kardashian Shares Shockingly Different Before And After Pics of Her Physical Transformation