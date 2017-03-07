Debloat Like Celebrities With This 2-Ingredient Detox Drink

(Photo: John Shearer)

It’s no secret that celebrities will try crazy, trendy diets or drinks in order to look good on the red carpet. But this classic, detoxifying, non-boozy cocktail has been doing the trick for years now, and we don’t see it going away anytime soon.

The simple mix of lemon and apple cider vinegar is the perfect drink for celebs to debloat with before hitting the red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In the days leading up to an event, I do a lot of apple cider vinegar with lemon to make sure there is no bloating when I get into my dress,” country artist Kelsea Ballerini said.

What’s so great about the lemon/apple cider vinegar combo? For one thing, lemon by itself is like a mini detox. In addition to other benefits, lemon does wonders for your digestive tract, helping your digestive system and liver eliminate waste more quickly. And apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which suppresses your appetite, increases your metabolism and reduces water retention. That means you won’t be as hungry as usual, and when you are hungry, your metabolism will work faster. Plus, you can say goodbye to any water weight you might be carrying!

So what are you waiting for? Make yourself a lemon and ACV cocktail; it will do your body some good!

Related:

Details on Elle Macpherson’s Detox and Healthy Living Tips for Winter

Jessica Alba Kicks Holiday Bloat to the Curb In Sexy Swimsuit