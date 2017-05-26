People Are Pissed About Dani Mathers’ Lax Sentence for Body Shaming Another Woman

Former Playmate sentenced for Snapchat body-shaming of naked woman at gym https://t.co/i0v5NBeDZ4 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2017

In case you missed it, former Playboy model Dani Mathers was sentenced to 30 days of community service and three years of probation on Wednesday. She pled no contest to misdemeanor invasion of privacy for secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat last July.

"If I can't unsee this then you can't either," the 30-year-old captioned the Snap. She also posted a mock-horror selfie.

After social media backlash, Mathers apologized and said she intended to send the photo privately to a friend. However, L.A. police identified the woman in the illegal photo, who then proceeded to press charges against Mathers.

On Wednesday, Mathers' attorney Thomas Mesereau said the model apologized "from the bottom of her heart for what happened."

And while L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said the case was important because Mathers was held accountable and it sends a message to anyone "contemplating similar behavior," many think that Mathers' sentence wasn't harsh enough.

Some called her 30-day community service punishment a "slap on the wrist," even arguing that if Mathers were a man, she'd receive harsher punishment like jailtime for posting a non-consensual photo of a naked woman online.

"They shouldn't call this a body shaming case... She took a nude picture of a stranger and shared it online. If a man went into a women's locker room and took pics he would be in jail," one woman wrote on Womanista's Facebook page.

"She should be in jail, and I'm sure she would be if it were not for a good high dollar attorney!" someone else wrote.

"I would hope the woman goes after her for restitution," another woman wrote. "She will be 71 some day... let's see how good she looks then?"

Some argued the court didn't take the elderly woman into enough consideration.

"Not enough...Imagine how the 71 year old woman feels," wrote another woman. "That should have been the most important factor in her sentence."

Others claim she deserved a harsher punishment because they don't buy her apology.

"I love when people do things like this and then claim it's 'not who they are,'" one woman wrote on a CNN Facebook post. "To me actions speak louder than words. Stop your denial or you'll do it again."

"She got off light," one woman said. "What she did wasn't just body shaming. It was a sex crime. She should have to register as a sex offender. Cleaning up graffiti is nothing compared to taking someone's naked photo without consent or knowledge & posting it online. She wasn't remorseful except that she got caught & it might cost her something. I'm sure the victim doesn't feel justice was served at all. If the offender had been just the average person male or female this sentence would have been stiffer."

On the other side of the spectrum, a few people took to Twitter to defend Mathers from other social media users who they say are bullying her.

@DaniMathers FFS give it a rest! She made a mistake, bullying her doesn't make any of u any better. U all are doing the exact same thing. Move on 🙄 — Ali (@alimarie1313) May 25, 2017

@DaniMathers I'll never understand internet mob mentality...do they not see that they've become the bullies? 😡🙄 — Megan Ryals (@Meryals) May 22, 2017

What do you think, Womanistas? Should Mathers have been handed down a stiffer sentence?

