The Most Sexually Active Couples Have This One Weird Thing in Common

If you needed a reason to help out your significant other more around the house, here’s a doozy for you.

New research shows the more equally you split housework, the more sex you have. In the past, researchers have actually found the opposite to be true; however, the reversal makes sense considering couples today say they’re most satisfied when they share responsibilities.

Those responsibilities could include parenting, cooking dinner and earning a living.Satisfied couples tend to roll around between the sheets more often.

“Today, love is based on shared interests, activities, and emotions,” said historian Stephanie Coontz, in the study’s press release.

“Where difference was once the basis of desire, equality is increasingly becoming erotic,” she added.

The study also found that other groups have experienced a decline in sexual frequency.

“Contemporary couples who adhere to a more egalitarian division of labor are the only couples who have experienced an increase in sexual frequency compared to their counterparts of the past,” wrote Professor Sharon Sassler in her paper, A Reversal in Predictors of Sexual Frequency and Satisfaction in Marriage.

“Other groups – including those where the woman does the bulk of the housework – have experienced declines in sexual frequency. This finding is particularly notable given reports indicating that sexual frequency has generally declined worldwide over the past few decades,” Sassler added.

