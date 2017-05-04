Our Hearts Are All A-Flutter After Reading This Teen’s Response to the Stranger Who Fat-Shamed His Girlfriend

Prom with the loml 💗 pic.twitter.com/yiYHfQjWo4 — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 29, 2017

As you’ve probably noticed on social media this week, it’s prom season. That means teens and their dates are dressing to the nines, taking the classic prom pics we all remember and sharing them online with their friends.

For one teen, her happy day could have taken a wrong turn, but she and her date made sure not to let it put a damper on things.

When Tre Booker and his girlfriend Madison took their adorable photos, Madison shared them on Twitter, even calling him the love of her life.

Although the two looked dapper in their matching rose pink ensembles, Madison received an unkind response to the photos from someone she didn’t even know.

Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 30, 2017

“Wow he loves you even though you’re fat,” the stranger wrote.

Obviously, not cool. Even though fat-shaming will never be OK, people somehow still feel the need to harass others about their weight — but that didn’t mean Madison and Tre were about to let it ruin their fun day.

We’re giving major props to Madison for keeping her cool, but Tre’s response is just as sweet.

Your not fat baby 💯God made you just for me . Your perfect 💍 https://t.co/945h5obl2L — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) April 30, 2017

“God made you just for me,” he wrote. “You’re perfect.”

After that award-winning tweet, the cute couple received tons of positive comments. Madison even wrote a response thanking her well-wishers.

@madisonfaithhh_ WHAT THE ACTUALY HELL DUDE you are beautiful. you looked amazing tonight. you are 10x more beautiful than that person ever will be — salger (@SARAHnadingyou) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ @alanaburrell_ ur beautiful, and u slayed in that dress girl. and ur hair? poppin. ur skin? poppin. y’all really served looks w that pink. 💕 — joey vegas ✨ (@_twerkforfood) May 1, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ You guys are so beautiful and don’t let the sad people of society ever take away those beautiful smiles. Hope you guys enjoyed your night. ❤ — L.O.S.T (@leah_jaelyn) April 30, 2017

We absolutely love the way this couple (and their friends and strangers) handled the ugly words thrown at them. Madison’s kindness and confidence is a great example to other young girls struggling with hurtful words from bullies.

