Couple Makes Time Lapse Videos of the Woman’s Growing Baby Bump

One couple just documented their pregnancy in the coolest way possible.

The mother is shown eating a half a watermelon in one sitting before she gets too full and can’t eat anymore. She then gets in the car and drives for a while.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she is driving, her belly grows bigger. When she parks, she arrives at a park with a sign that says, “Press here in case of watermelon ingestion.”

After pressing the button, an adorable baby watermelon appears.

The video was posted by Youtuber David Spittle and has already reached over 190,000 views in just two days!

The couple also documented their pregnancy with the woman eating too much ice cream. After thinking she had just over-eaten, a baby appears while she is napping.