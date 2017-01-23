Couple Expecting Twins After Losing Two Small Children in Car Wreck

(Photo: Facebook/Hadley Eddings )

In 2015, Hadley and Gentry Eddings lost their two young children in a tragic car wreck, but this Sunday they shared the good news that they are pregnant.

They are not just pregnant, but expecting twins.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!” Hadley Eddings posted on the Prayers for the Eddings Family Facebook page over the weekend.

The couple’s heartbreaking story made headlines after the accident for the horrific result, but also for their public declaration of forgiveness for the driver responsible for the crash, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“We have, in our hearts, forgiven the man who did this,” Gentry Eddings said in front of hundreds of mourners at their church. “It was not the easiest thing to do, but in some ways it was because we know – Hadley and I – that Jesus Christ has forgiven us our debt. … So in some ways, it was very easy to forgive a man who made an accident.”

