Country Singer Justin Moore Expecting Fourth Child

Congratulations are in order for Justin Moore!

The country star announced on Instagram Thursday that he and his wife, Kate, are expecting their fourth child together.

Moore shared a photo of himself on stage along with a caption announcing the exciting news.

“Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again,” the singer wrote. “No more dogs, thankfully! Haha.” (Moore’s family recently adopted two dogs, Johnny and June).

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our fourth child in June,” he continued. “To have the opportunity to become parents again, is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for. We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

Moore and his wife are already parents to three daughters, Ella Kole, Kennedy Faye and Rebecca Klein, The Boot shares. The couple married in 2007.



