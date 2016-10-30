College Student Does the Unthinkable to Pregnant Girlfriend

(Photo: Twitter / @AdonisDotson)

Theophilous Washington is a junior at Millersville University in Pennsylvania. He recently found out that his girlfriend was pregnant. But, instead of celebrating, he did the unthinkable.

According to Rare, his girlfriend, who has remained nameless, woke up Friday morning at Washington’s home and grabbed some water out of his fridge. By the time she made it back to her dorm room, her throat was burning and she vomited. She called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

Turns out, Washington had added bleach to her drinking water. He later admitted that he did it because he didn’t want her to have their baby. After the incident, the 2-month-old fetus appeared to be unharmed by the poison.

Washington has since been charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder of an unborn child and reckless endangering. He is in custody on a $1 million dollar bail. His hearing will be held on November 4, 2016.