Coco Austin Reveals She Still Breastfeeds Daughter Chanel at 15 Months

Recently on Snapchat….. My favorite time of the day is nap time! I love watching @babychanelnicole (Snapchat- “Coco”) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

In case you were wondering, Coco Austin is sharing her parenting methods with the world.

In a recent Snapchat later posted to Instagram, Austin shared a series of videos and photos of her and hubby Ice-T’s 15-month-old daughter Coco while she slept.

“My favorite time of the day is nap time! I love watching @babychanelnicole,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Austin revealed that Chanel is still breastfeeding.

“Every day I can’t wait for nap time because all of these snuggles and love,” she whispered.

“The main question I get from mothers is am I still breastfeeding and the answer is yes, she’s 15 months and still going strong,” Austin said.

Austin doesn’t hold much back when it comes to sharing her daughter’s experiences on social media; in fact, Chanel even has her own Instagram account, @babychanelnicole.

Just last week, Austin shared hilarious photos of Chanel’s reaction after seeing snow for the first time. “Baby Chanel” also posted a photo looking warily at the snow, saying “Mom keeps on wanting me to touch the snow and I’m like, ‘no thanks I’ll pass’.”

Mom keeps on wanting me to touch the snow❄ and I’m like, “no thanks I’ll pass” #noreaster2017 A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Mar 15, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

[H/T Instagram / @coco]

