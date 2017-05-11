Take a Peek Into Cindy Crawford’s Daily Diet to Discover How She’s So Ageless at 51

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

In case you haven’t seen Cindy Crawford lately, take a look at her Instagram profile. Full of drop-dead gorgeous photos of Crawford and her picture-perfect family, it’s a little hard to believe that the online presence belongs to someone who turned 51 this year.

Three things we know that are responsible for the former supermodel’s youthful vibe? Genes (because obviously), fitness and her healthy diet.

The mom of two says she works out with her trainer Sarah Hagaman three days a week. “We do circuit training for the whole body using weights, some machines, and my own body weight with lunges and squats,” Crawford told Shape. Check out her workout routine:

weights for 10 minutes + cardio for 5 minutes

repeat 3 times

ab exercises

stretch

Crawford has been a longtime believer in eating healthy, whole foods to stay at the peak of her game. Check out a typical day of eating!

Breakfast

Crawford will start every day with green tea. “I like green tea. I’m a green tea person,” she told ELLE. “I feel good with it. My body wants that every morning.”

After she’s enjoyed her tea, she opts for a protein shake (almond milk + coconut milk + protein powder) to start her day off strong. “It’s really important to start the day out right. It’s very easy to control what you eat for breakfast, for the most part, if you’re home. If you start with a good foundations it sets you up well,” she told ELLE. “I start out with a protein shake. That gets me through with very even energy.”

If she’s still hungry, she’ll have half an Ezekiel or spelt muffin while she’s getting breakfast ready for her kids before school, she told Allure.

Lunch

“[I] have a salad for lunch. I feel better with protein so I like a salad with fish or chicken,” Crawford told ELLE. After she’s had her fill, she likes to top lunch off with a little dessert. “At the end of lunch, I always have a small piece of dark chocolate — it tells my body that I’m done with my meal. In my experience, if you’re craving something and deny yourself, you wind up eating five other things, and then you eat the thing you’re craving anyway,” she told Allure.

Snack

Crawford is a big-time believer in snacks — as long as they’re healthy. She told ELLE that healthy snacks help keep your blood sugar up and help you make better decisions throughout the day.

“I have a small snack in the afternoon: almonds, an apple and a slice of cheese, or hummus with celery. It is always protein-heavy,” she told Allure. “I’m obsessed with having food in my bag. I hate the idea that I’ll get hungry and there will only be bad options around. I usually have almonds, San-J Tamari crackers, maybe Urban Remedy [gluten-free] brownies.”

Dinner

While Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber and her kids, 17-year-old Presley and 15-year-old Kaia, don’t stick to the same eating plan as Crawford, she says it’s easy enough to cook for the family.

“I like to eat with my family and they like pasta, of course, so I’ll just have the turkey meatballs on a bed of raw spinach. Or I’ll make salmon and mashed potatoes and asparagus and skip the mashed potatoes,” she told ELLE. “The more you eat healthy, the more you want to do it because you feel better.”

