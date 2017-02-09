Chrissy Metz Reveals the Scary Event That Motivated Her to Lose 100 Lbs.

(Photo: Twitter / @la_patillaUs)

Chrissy Metz is currently feeling great in her skin, but the This Is Us star revealed to People that that wasn’t always the case. The actress revealed that she suffered a major health scare several years ago that motivated her to take control of her weight, inspiring her to begin her journey toward self-acceptance and make an important shift in her mental well-being.

Metz shared that her then-husband had planned her an elaborate 30th birthday party, but hours before, she began feeling heart palpitations.

“I’m like, What is this? Am I dying? What’s happening?” she said. “It was really scary — really, really, really scary.”

Metz skipped the party and went to the doctor, where she learned her symptoms were from a panic attack. The doctor gave her a warning about her weight, and Metz says it was then that something clicked for her.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, this is not just a physical thing. It’s like a soul/spirit/mind/body collective thing. Not everything’s connecting,’” she recalled.

After that, Metz says she experienced a mental shift that led to positive physical changes.

“I was so gung ho, I lost 100 pounds in less than five months,” she explained. “All I did was eat a 2,000-calorie diet and walk 20 minutes a day.”

Six years later, the actress says she’s kept most of the weight off and has “never been more grounded and happy to be who I am.”

She also shared that she is planning on losing weight along with her This Is Us character, Kate Pearson, although she doesn’t have a specific goal to reach.

“I don’t have a weight or a size [in mind],” she said. “It’s really going to be about how I feel when I look at myself. I do want to lose weight. Physically, I really am interested in just feeling better and not having to be put in a box. I don’t want to be limited by anything.”

