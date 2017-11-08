Fans Are Not Happy With This Ripped Mom’s Intense Workout Days Before Giving Birth

When most women reach full-term pregnancy, swollen ankles and a bulging belly keep them from doing normal everyday activities — especially hitting the gym.

But fit Instagrammer Chontel Duncan never let up on her workout regimen, crushing routines just a few days before delivering her second child.

The trainer and co-owner of HIIT Australia welcomed her second child, son Swayde Noel, on Wednesday morning via a cesarean section. She and husband Sam also have an 18-month-old son, Jeremiah Thomas.

But the insanely shredded new mom of two didn’t let those nesting feelings near the end of pregnancy keep her from crushing her goals. Just two days before giving birth, Duncan shared an intense workout video of her last session before baby.

“You are watching my last session for pregnancy number 2,” she began in the caption. “Feeling even better then I did with my first pregnancy, my bump is honestly the same size, I’m just not holding the fluid this time round.”

In the video, Duncan shows off her intense boxing moves in a sports bra and leggings, revealing her full-term baby bump. “I’m so grateful for the pregnancy I currently have, the way my body has handled it, the health I and baby have had throughout the journey & the support you all have given me,” she continued. “Yes I am well aware this isn’t for everyone, but we all have to remember what is normal for me and my body isn’t normal for everybody. Follow your doctors advise and just enjoy your journey for what it is.”

“I will never take being able to carry my own babies for granted and wish everyone out their all the success in the world with any journey you may be embarking on,” the fit mom wrote.

If you’re in awe of the fit Instagrammer’s routine just days before welcoming her second son, read more about her journey navigating an intense fitness regimen and shaking off her alarming number of haters throughout pregnancy.

Duncan’s first pregnancy:

Duncan first made headlines in 2015 when she compared her tiny baby bump to a friend’s visibly larger pregnant stomach. The fit mom-to-be cites her long torso as the reason her stomach was so small.

“I thought it’d be very obvious that we would carry differently,” Duncan told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass.”

The fit mom trained at the gym throughout her entire pregnancy, keeping her seriously fit figure throughout her nine months carrying her first son.

When it was time to deliver him, Duncan previously revealed that when she gave birth to Jeremiah, doctors had trouble getting him out because her abs were so strong and defined.

“They struggled to rip Jeremiah from my tummy as my abs locked him in super tight as I began vomiting during the operation,” Duncan told PEOPLE. “This is why my scar was cut up on my right side because the surgeon had to cut me further [and] use forceps to successfully get Jeremiah out.”

“Perhaps down to a strong core,” she added.

Announcing her second pregnancy:

Duncan revealed her second pregnancy in a candid video to fans on Instagram in April. The mom-to-be shared her nervous feelings, but decided to open up about every facet of her life.

She was 4 months along when she announced her pregnancy, and the many bump photos that followed revealed the fitness enthusiast’s barely-there baby belly and visibly chiseled abs.

5 sessions down only 2-3 left to go & feeling pretty dam amazing #19weeks2days A post shared by SNAP CHAT ?chontelduncan (@chontelduncan) on May 4, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Haters commented on Duncan’s photos with things like “I’m 5x this size after a plate of tacos” and “she’s pregnant with abs. I should show her what… pregnant [really] looks like.”

In another post, Duncan addressed the hate she received during her first pregnancy and expressed her reservations for sharing her journey the second time around.

“Last time I was heavily criticised, my bump was called disgusting, unhealthy, an alien, I was told to stop sharing it as it was making other women feel like I was fat shaming,” she wrote. “I was criticised for being selfish continuing to exercise whilst pregnant, like my intentions were not of the safety of my unborn child but that of my figure & I was put down, incorrect stories created because I wasn’t able to give birth naturally.”

She says the best way to clap back was to prove her critics wrong. “My son was born extremely healthy, this is when the trolls soon realised I knew exactly what I was doing…” she continued.

After receiving messages seeking advice and walk-in clients visiting her gym, Duncan says she realized the impact her candid journey was having on other women, encouraging them to get active for themselves and their families. This lead her to decide to share her journey carrying Swayde.

Duncan’s pregnancy routine:

Throughout her second pregnancy, Duncan ignored the trolls and shared frequent bump pics in bikinis, insight on her training sessions and advice for others looking to get fit.

One day before she welcomed her son, the uber fit mom shared another inspiring video documenting her journey from 10 weeks to 39. In some clips, she’s seen with a defined six-pack crushing bicep curls. In others, she sports a sizeable bump and shows off impressive kettlebell swings.

From 39 weeks back to 10 weeks…. it’s amazing how much the body changes to create life! @sam_hiitaustralia A post shared by SNAP CHAT ?chontelduncan (@chontelduncan) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

“It’s amazing how much the body changes to create life!” she wrote in the caption.

Responding to those who think Duncan’s routine while pregnant is excessive, she told the Daily Mail, ‘Everything I do is overseen and approved by my obstetrician; it’s minuscule compared to what my body is used to.”

During her last pregnancy, Duncan says she worked out until two days before delivery. Seven days after welcoming Jeremiah, she says she went back to working at the couple’s HIIT studio.

As for her own fitness, she says she listened to her doctor’s suggestion postpartum, and she began walking as soon as possible. From there, she worked her way up to training and lifting until her routine was back to normal. She pushed her body, but listened to it equally.

Since Duncan has followed her same routine thus far, it’s safe to assume she’ll be back hitting the pavement as soon as she can.

