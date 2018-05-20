Eating healthy can be expensive. You have all of these great meal plans to reach your beach body goal, but once you step foot in the grocery store, you pick up a salad labeled $7. You know that healthy food is better for you in the long run, but then you really ponder on the fact that it’s expensive. It can be tempting to stick to your usual groceries or even hit up the drive-thru on your way home from work, but those fast food runs can cost you your health. It’s not impossible to eat healthy on a budget! Here are some of the cheapest, healthiest foods at the grocery store.

Bananas: These run for about 47 cents a pound. That’s B-A-N-A-N-A-S! This high potassium fruit is a great way to get your vitamin C intake. And if you’re having problems with constipation, well, this is the fruit for you. (via Livestrong)

Carrots: They cost around 66 cents a pound at your local grocery store, and they’re great for your eyesight. Granted, they won’t make you toss your eyeglass prescription out, but they can help prevent you from having to experience eye issues like macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes you to lose you vision from a lack of vitamin A. This orange vegetable also prevents cataracts. (via Reader’s Digest and Prevention)

Frozen veggies: If you take a peek at the prices in the frozen veggie section, well, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. At $2 a pound, you really can’t go wrong here. Plus, frozen vegetables last longer than fresh ones from the produce section. If you happen to pick up frozen corn from the store, it can help control diabetes. They will also give you a high level of nutrients. (via Prevention)

Beans: These are a great source of fiber and fight against heart disease. And they are about $1.50 a pound! Choose from pinto beans, black beans, black-eyed and many more for a potassium-enriched food that will leave you full and satisfied. (via Prevention)

Eggs: Who doesn’t love eggs? Eggs are good for your eyes because they contain an antioxidant called lutein, which aids in building the retina in your eyes, and plus, they’re filled with protein. At $1.95 a dozen, why not pick up a carton? (via prevention and authority nutrition)

Sweet potatoes: If you’re lacking in vitamin A and vitamin C, these are the spuds for you. They cost around $1.90 a pound. People who who have an iron deficiency should be eating this like it’s their job. You can make healthy sweet potato chips or soup. Click here for 34 ways to cook with sweet potatoes! (via Prevention and Care2)

Apples: Apples are super high in fiber, which makes you feel fuller for a longer period of time. They also contain cancer-fighting antioxidants. Not to mention they cost less than a dollar per apple depending on the type of grocery store you go. (via Greatist)

Almonds: Almonds have a good reputation for decreasing body weight and preventing diabetes. They are $0.60 per one-ounce serving, which is great or your pocketbook. Almonds are the good kind of fat and enriched in protein. (via Greatist)

Canned tomatoes: They are around $1 per 14.5-ounce can, which is way cheaper than the fresh tomatoes. The benefits are amazing because they prevent cell damage and slow down cancer cell growth. Who needs a fresh tomato when a canned one is just as healthy? Just make sure you’re reading the nutrition label carefully! (via Prevention)

Broccoli: Well, it runs pretty cheap at the grocery store because it’s only $1.34 a pound. There was a reason your parents told you to eat your broccoli. It’s good for your heart and eye health. (via Prevention)

The next time you go in the grocery store, keep in mind that you can eat healthy on a budget. It’s worth a try! Who knows? Maybe you will get in the habit of finding cheap, healthy choices.