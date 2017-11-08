Celebrities Getting Real About Taking Care ‘Down There’

(Photo: Gary Gershoff / Contributor, Getty) Emma Watson made waves during her recent press tour for Beauty and The Beast when she mentioned that she's a fan of FUR pubic oil. But while this beauty product sounds a little off-the-wall to most, it's nothing compared to what some stars do to their downstairs. Here, we rounded up four unusual practices of popular celebs...and whether they're beneficial or bunk. Click through the slideshow to start. [H/T Instagram / @khloekardashian]

​ (Photo: Gary Gershoff / Contributor, Getty) Emma Watson: Pubic oil Beneficial or bunk? Beneficial. FUR's pubic oil is simply a moisturizing blend that helps counteract ingrown hairs caused by shaving, keeping things smooth and bump-free wherever you use it (Watson confessed she uses it on her eyebrows as well). Think of it as a face oil for your nether regions… natural, soothing and hydrating. Antibacterial tea tree oil helps prevent infections while vitamins soothe and condition the skin and hair.

​ (Photo: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo) Gwyneth Paltrow: Vaginal Steaming Beneficial or bunk? Bunk. Vaginal steaming, also known as "vagacials" (vaginal facials) came onto the scene when Gwen announced she's fond of the practice. Of course the way Queen Goop handles her ladyparts would involve a "mini-throne", right? OBGYNs, however, have noted that not only does the steam not do what Gwyneth seems to believe it does (hint: it's not reaching your uterus, sorry), but it could actually be harmful for the natural balance of your vagina.

​ (Photo: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor) Shailene Woodley: Vaginal sunbathing Beneficial or bunk? Bunk. Shailene Woodley, lover of all things natural, admitted to ITG that she likes to let herself get a little sun down there. On the recommendation of an herbalist, Woodley explained that this is intended to help re-balance her body and prevent yeast infections. But according to scientists, there's no support to this claim — and furthermore, the threat of sunburn isn't worth the risk. We'll pass.