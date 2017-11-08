Celebrities Getting Real About Taking Care ‘Down There’
Emma Watson made waves during her recent press tour for Beauty and The Beast when she mentioned that she's a fan of FUR pubic oil. But while this beauty product sounds a little off-the-wall to most, it's nothing compared to what some stars do to their downstairs. Here, we rounded up four unusual practices of popular celebs...and whether they're beneficial or bunk.
Emma Watson: Pubic oil
Beneficial or bunk? Beneficial.
FUR's pubic oil is simply a moisturizing blend that helps counteract ingrown hairs caused by shaving, keeping things smooth and bump-free wherever you use it (Watson confessed she uses it on her eyebrows as well). Think of it as a face oil for your nether regions… natural, soothing and hydrating. Antibacterial tea tree oil helps prevent infections while vitamins soothe and condition the skin and hair.prevnext
Gwyneth Paltrow: Vaginal Steaming
Beneficial or bunk? Bunk.
Vaginal steaming, also known as "vagacials" (vaginal facials) came onto the scene when Gwen announced she's fond of the practice. Of course the way Queen Goop handles her ladyparts would involve a "mini-throne", right? OBGYNs, however, have noted that not only does the steam not do what Gwyneth seems to believe it does (hint: it's not reaching your uterus, sorry), but it could actually be harmful for the natural balance of your vagina.prevnext
Jennifer Love Hewitt: Vajazzling
Beneficial or bunk? No way could this have any benefits. Bunk.
With another terrifying portmanteau, "vajazzling" is exactly what it (unfortunately) sounds like — beadazzling your vagina. Jennifer Love Hewitt is responsible for introducing us to this term back in 2010, after a friend embarked on a vajazzling journey after a breakup. Not only is this practice bizarre, it's also responsible for a nearly 50 percent spike in UK hospital admittance due to vajazzling experiments gone awry. Do yourself a favor and skip it.prevnext
Shailene Woodley: Vaginal sunbathing
Beneficial or bunk? Bunk.
Shailene Woodley, lover of all things natural, admitted to ITG that she likes to let herself get a little sun down there. On the recommendation of an herbalist, Woodley explained that this is intended to help re-balance her body and prevent yeast infections. But according to scientists, there's no support to this claim — and furthermore, the threat of sunburn isn't worth the risk. We'll pass.prevnext
Khloe Kardashian: Vitamin E
Beneficial or bunk? Beneficial.
Khloe Kardashian once mentioned that she uses vitamin E everywhere — and we mean everywhere. And while it isn't shown to strengthen the vaginal walls the way she believes, it is known to be beneficial for those who may be experiencing vaginal dryness. It's also good for soothing irritation that may occur. The more you know, right?prev