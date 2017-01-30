Celebrating Baby Kelley

(Photo: Lindsey Grace Photography)

What could be better than enjoying brunch on a pretty day with close girlfriends and peach bellinis? Add celebrating a momma-to-be to that mix and we have the recipe for Womanista founder Cassie Kelley’s sweet baby shower.

Cassie fêted the impending arrival of her baby boy with a group of friends and family for brunch at Nashville hotspot 5th & Taylor earlier this week. The afternoon was marked by a sweet toast from Cassie’s sister, Meghann, and lots of laughs around the table. The group enjoyed a menu of brunch favorites including fresh omelettes, sweet monkey bread, chili-spiced fried chicken, maple bacon and custom Gigi’s Cupcakes for dessert. If you haven’t visited 5th & Taylor for brunch, put this on your “must-go” list, you can thank us later.

(Photo: Erika Hearn / Lindsey Grace Photography / Lindsey Grace Photography)

The French-themed invitations and menus were created by Minted.com and designer Lindsey Rhodes set the tablescape for the party with fresh florals, linens, & balloons in soft hues of blues, pinks and creams.

We are so excited for Baby Boy Kelley’s arrival in just a few months. Nothing is more special than getting to celebrate this little miracle with a grateful heart and the love of close friends. And some delish monkey bread never hurt anyone!