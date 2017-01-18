Celebrate Chocolate Day: 25 Delicious Skinny Chocolate Desserts

Happy Chocolate Day! Even if it’s just another silly holiday that doesn’t come pre-marked on your calendar, it’s a fun excuse to indulge in your biggest guilty pleasure! This indulgence doesn’t have to make you feel guilty however. We’ve concocted a list of 25 seriously tasty but skinny desserts to help you get your chocolate feast on!

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies: Whether you’ve got the gluten allergy or you’ve simply decided to eliminate it from your diet, these cookies are a great choice for you! Even if you don’t mind eating gluten, these yummy classic cookies are worth making! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

(Photo: Photo Credit: Cookie + Kate)

S’More Fluff: Step away from the classic dessert recipes and whip of some delicious fluff! Since National Chocolate Day falls right in the middle of summer, this recipe is perfect for an evening treat! For the step-by-step instructions, click here.

Dark Chocolate Guinness Cake: Beer and chocolate. What else is there to say? This is a delicious cake that you know your husband will enjoy too! Click here for the recipe.

Healthy Dark Chocolate No-Bake Bars: No-bake recipes are a great way to change things up on the dessert scene, plus in the heat of the summer, it may be nice not to have that hot oven running! Click here to be taken to this recipe.

(Photo: Photo Credit: Confessions of a Bright Eyed Baker)

Vegan Spinach Brownies: Give your kids the veggies they need by sneaking them into these brownies. Spinach may seem like an odd ingredient but this desert is actually very decadent and will really fulfill that chocolate craving. Original recipe from nutritionist, Cynthia Sass. (via Pop Sugar)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Pop Sugar)

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Chocolate Cream Filling: This is not your average cookie! Any Oreo lover will go nuts for this skinny homemade treat! To get this recipe, click here.

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Chocolate Glazed Donut Holes: Now you may not always think healthy when you hear chocolate but this recipe feels pretty close to it. Grain and dairy free, these scrumptious donut holes are the perfect Paleo dessert (or breakfast)! This is a recipe your entire family will enjoy. Original recipe from Civilized Caveman Cooking. (via Wellness Mama)

(Photo: Civilized Caveman Cooking)

Skinny Chocolate Stuffed Raspberries: Milk, white or dark, most sweet tooth’s do not discriminate! If you are a white chocolate lover this is a great recipe for you! Plus, raspberries are full of fiber and will leave you feeling seriously guilt free! Click here to be taken the this tasty recipe.

Chocolate Cake… With a Crazy Ingredient: While vegetables are a favorite side dish here at Skinny Mom, we never expected to be baking them into a cake, but adding the nutrient-dense cauliflower makes this cake super moist and delicious! You’re picky kids will never know what hit em’! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Quinoa Brownies: Seriously, what can’t quinoa do? We’ve put quinoa in some crazy things like pancakes, but brownies? Not to mention these brownies have butternut squash and flax hidden inside as well! Even the pickiest eaters will be getting their nutrients in tonight! For the full recipe, click here.

(Photo: Photo Credit: Nosh and Nourish)

Chocolate Fudge Bars with Pecan and Maca: These tasty vegan bars will impress anyone, and they are great if you have a friend with a restricted diet! For the instructions, click here!

(Photo: Photo Credit: The Rawsome Vegan Life)

CopyCat Chocolate VitaMuffins: If you love VitaTops but hate the way that they break your bank, you should try this recipe! Even if you have no idea what a VitaTop is, you should still try this recipe! Click here to be taken to the directions.

(Photo: Photo Credit: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Sinful Superfood Cookies: The only thing actually sinful about these cookies is their out of this world taste, other than that, they are guilt-free! Did we mention they have peanut butter cups in them? To see the recipe, click here.

(Photo: Photo Credit: The Super Sisters)

Chocolate Cookie Crisp Ice Cream Bon Bons: These little delights taste just like the cone of a Drumstick, you know with all the chocolate in the bottom? These are made with all of our favorite skinny swap ingredients so you can enjoy them on a hot day without feeling bad about it. (via Purely Twins)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Purely Twins)

Chocolate Raspberry Protein Cupcakes: This is a great treat if you’ve just finished a workout, or if your sweet tooth is acting up! There’s a good amount of protein in each cupcake, and a whole lot of satisfaction! Click here to be taken to this Skinny Mom original recipe.

Warm, Flourless Chocolate Cake: Weighing in at 96 calories a serving, this decadent cake is guilt-free and freakishly good. Whip up a bunch and invite the ladies over for a National Chocolate Day celebration. (via Pop Sugar)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Pop Sugar)

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pretzel Bites: There is no better combination than peanut butter and chocolate. It’s a classic. So we;ve created a delicious bite-sized version with the added salty flavor form the pretzel. Click here to be taken to this Skinny Mom original recipe.

Everything But the Kitchen Sink Birthday Bars: These recipe is fairly involved, but seriously, just look at them. If it’s a special day, then you HAVE to try this recipe! (via Purely Twins)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Purely Twins)

Chocolate Avocado Pudding: Chocolate pudding is nothing new and the sugar-free options in the store are great for you’re kids sack lunch, but this recipe will surpass anything you find on the shelf. Avocado makes this pudding crazy creamy and irresistible. (via Eat Yourself skinny)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Eat Yourself Skinny)

Skinny Chocolate Crinkle Cookie: We present to you a 70 calorie cookie that taste like heaven. Seriously, the powdered sugar and chocolate combo makes this a fabulous and fluffy cookie. Be careful though, while one cookie is low-cal eating 6 or 7 will not do well for your diet. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Eat Yourself Skinny)

Chocolate and Granola Apple Wedges: This is the perfect National Chocolate Day snack your kids will love! The chocolate will hide the fact that these snacks are actually quite healthy. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Eat Yourself Skinny)

Chocolate Macadamia Coconut Tarts: Low carb and low fat, these tarts are cute and tasty. They are great to make if you are entertaining guests and want to keep it guilt-free. (via All Day I Dream About Food)

(Photo: Photo Credit: All Day I Dream About Food)

Skinny Brownie Batter Dip: While this is a skinny recipe, that doens’t mean eat it and become skinny. It simply means this is a WAY better option than it’s original version. That being said, it’s an awesome dip to whip up and serve when your gal pals are coming over for a ladies night. (via Chef in Training)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Chef in Training)

Skinny Cookies n’ Cream Cupcakes: Each cupcake has only 121 calorie, so having one after dinner won’t ruin your day of healthy eating. Plus, this is a recipe the kids will also enjoy. (via Six Sister’s Stuff)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Six Sister’s Stuff)

Skinny Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars: It’s surprising to find these bars have an amazing creamy texture considering each only has 128 calories. They are crazy delicious and perfect for any left over chocolate chips you’ve got lingering in the cupboards from the other recipes. (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Sally’s Baking Addiction)

So enjoy National Chocolate Day in style by whipping up one of these yummy treats, putting your feet up and relaxing a bit. Don’t worry, we won’t tell a soul!