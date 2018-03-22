18 Cauliflower Recipes That Aren’t Pizza Crust

In a world that’s transitioning more and more frequently from unhealthy carbs to veggie-based dishes, cauliflower is certainly a key ingredient for many shoppers. You’ve probably heard people heralding the benefits of cauliflower-based pizza crusts or even how it’s a fantastic side when baked, but the versatility of this white vegetable doesn’t end there.

Here are 18 cauliflower recipes that will kick your healthy eating lifestyle into gear and add a little more variety to your weekly meal planning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cauliflower Chicken Fried Rice

Most people probably wouldn’t think about using cauliflower in a fried rice dish, but if you give this recipe a shot, you might never go back to your usual fattening rice meals. The chicken and extra helping of veggies will help you stick to your new low-carb diet without sacrificing the flavors you love.

» Get the full recipe from Eating Well here.

Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes

If you’re a big fan of hash browns and tater tots, you’re going to LOVE these low-carb mini cheese cauliflower cakes. Mashed cauliflower, panko bread crumbs, cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese and the perfect blend of spices come together for this decadent tasting, healthier hash brown alternative.

» Get the full recipe from Popculture.com here.

Cauliflower Steaks and Puree With Walnut-Caper Salsa

Ready to really kick your veggie cooking skills up a notch? Whip up a dish of this tasty dinner. The cauliflower florets are cooked, then covered in garlic and other spices and topped with a homemade salsa and lemon wedges. Is your mouth watering yet?

» Get the full recipe from Bon Appétit here.

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

If you’re looking for a substitute for your favorite mashed potatoes, give this recipe a shot. The cream cheese, sour cream, and chicken stock make the cauliflower taste amazing, and even better—this tasty side dish has about half the calories that are in regularly prepared mashed potatoes. Serve it as a healthy side with your usual home cooked dinners.

» Get the full recipe from Popculture.com here.

Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Potato’ Salad

Trick your taste buds into thinking they’re indulging in an American summertime classic, potato salad! But here’s the trick: Swap the potatoes for cauliflower and save big time on carbs and calories. The creamy mustardy sauce and crunchy bite of the celery bring this potato salad together for a soon-to-be family favorite.

» Get the full recipe from Popculture.com here.

Cheesy Cauliflower Pasta

In under half an hour, you can prep this healthier version of the pasta dishes you traditionally love. All you have to do is cook the pasta, add the garlic and saute, and mix it all together. Even healthy-eating novices can impress guests with this meal.

» Get the full recipe from Cooking Light here.

Mushroom and Cauliflower Frittata

Packed with cheese, eggs, mushrooms, and of course, cauliflower, this frittata is bursting with flavor. Cook enough for four people in under an hour and enjoy a meal that’s full of more protein and nutrients than empty-calorie carbs. Never tried to make a frittata? Don’t worry, it’s easier than it looks.

» Get the full recipe from Donna Hay here.

Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup

This Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup recipe is perfect for those days when you want something light, yet still satiating. Cauliflower and broccoli are awesome veggies that you can eat without guilt, because they contain lots of fiber that fills you up without adding extra calories. The almond milk in this recipe gives a creamy texture and also cuts down on calories that would have been taken up by heavy cream or whole milk. A serving of this creamy, hearty soup contains only 124 calories and 5 grams of fat! That’s a win in our book.

» Get the full recipe from Popculture.com here.

Lemon Dijon Whole Roasted Cauliflower

You’ll feel like a regular culinary superstar when you attempt this creamy baked dish. Preheat your oven, combine the proper ingredients, and use a pastry brush to coat the creation in lemon Dijon sauce. Serve whole or sliced to wow your next dinner guests.

» Get the full recipe from Forks Over Knives here.

Cauliflower Bread

Although some might grimace at the thought of a veggie-based bread loaf, don’t shirk the idea until you try it. This bread is pretty simple to make as long as you have a food processor, and it’s a much healthier alternative to the white breads you find on grocery store shelves.

» Get the full recipe from Beachbody here.

Cauliflower ‘Alfredo’ Sauce

Remember the days you could practically consume Alfredo by the spoonful without feeling the consequences? If those days are long gone, you’ll be delighted by this skinny “Alfredo” recipe. You won’t believe this sauce is made from cauliflower — creamy, smooth and full of flavor. Regular, store-bought Alfredo has 160 calories and 14 grams of fat per half cup! This recipe has only 100 calories and six grams of fat.

» Get the full recipe from Popculture.com here.

Red Pepper Cashew Pasta With Roasted Cauliflower

Take your meal prep to the next level with this hearty whole wheat pasta dish smothered in roasted cauliflower and creamy sauce. There’s no dairy in the dish, but it’s just as creamy and flavorful as your other favorite pasta meals. One batch should provide several healthy lunches.

» Get the full recipe from A Pinch of Yum here.

Baked Cauliflower Tots

Craving tater tots but unwilling to break your healthy-eating vows? Try using cauliflower to create some tater tot lookalikes. Steam some cauliflower, grate it, cover it with cheese and breadcrumbs, then season for a snack that’s guilt-free and delicious. You can even dunk these bad boys in ketchup or Sriracha.

» Get the full recipe from Delish here.

Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce

For a tasty appetizer you won’t feel bad about, try making these cauliflower “breadsticks” with homemade marinara sauce. Cauliflower is super trendy right now and can cut a TON of carbs! Who’d have thought it was so versatile? PLUS, for two “breadsticks” you’re only consuming 112 calories — and that includes the marinara! They are the perfect way to introduce your kids to cauliflower. If you have luck with this recipe, try making our Skinny Cauliflower “Alfredo” Sauce; cauliflower won’t seem like such a scary veggie to the kiddos anymore.

» Get the full recipe from Popculture.com here.

Cauliflower English Muffins

Love pairing your morning breakfast with an English muffin but hate consuming so many carbs? Substitute your usual muffins with these veggie-based options. You can smother them in jam, use them to make a breakfast sandwich, or just eat them plain.

» Get the full recipe from Eating Well here.

Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Get all the good flavor of pizza without the fat and calories! This low-calorie, low-fat recipes uses riced cauliflower, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, Parmesan cheese and other yummy ingredients for a skinny pizza bites recipe everyone will love. Serve it on game day or as a fun after-school snack for the kids!

» Get the fell recipe from Popculture.com here.

Country-Fried Cauli Steaks with Cream Gravy

Make your head of cauliflower into delicious country comfort food by slicing it into “steaks,” dredging it, frying it and slathering it in a creamy gravy. The steak is tender and flavorful and you’ll have plenty of gravy leftover to use on other dishes. You can get this yummy dish on your table in about 30 minutes.

» Get the full recipe from Cooking Light here.

Korean Fried Cauliflower

Intense Korean flavors and a delicious tempura batter make these cauliflower bites delectable. Eat as an appetizer or a yummy snack.

» Get the full recipe from Delish here.

Related:

20 Side Dishes Under 200 Calories

10 Ways to Replace Carbs With Veggies That You Won’t HateCutting Carbs? Don’t Freak! Here Are 10 Healthy AlternativesTrader Joe’s Just Came out With a Cauliflower Pizza Crust and We Are Obsessed