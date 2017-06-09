One Woman’s Butt Was Completely Transformed After Gaining 13 Pounds

I know I’ve shared this before but I’m sharing it again because it seemed to resonate with a good amount of people. . On the left was a couple weeks after I had broken my jaw, and had lost over 10 lbs. initially. On the right is a week or so ago. Now, I have never been someone to fixate on my actual weight, I didn’t even own a scale until last year. But, for whatever reason, seeing that lower number on the scale messed with my head a little bit. I knew I needed to gain back the weight, but I think there is this automatic association that weighing less is somehow better. Obviously this is not true but I think that has been engrained in us by society. And to be honest, I knew I needed to gain back the weight but I didn’t see the hurry. I didn’t think I looked unhealthy. I thought I looked fine…lean even. It wasn’t until I saw this photo on the left that I remember thinking, “oh, shit…definitely do not have a butt anymore” 😂 Which yes, is funny to an extent…but ☝🏼 it’s also a little scary how something can be so engrained in us (a lower number on the scale) and us embody that without even knowing it. . Even for someone who doesn’t use a scale (I just weigh myself for macro adjustments), I do understand how the number on the scale can have a big impact on someone. So I just really encourage you guys to adjust your goals based on what you see in the mirror and how you are feeling about your body (if that makes sense). Yes, the number on the scale CAN be an indicator of progress, but it is NOT the only indicator. I look at these photos and on the right is someone who is healthy, happy, confident, and those are the things that I strive for. Those are what will make your progress meaningful, not the number on the damn scale 👊🏼 #screwthescale #gainingweightiscool
In July 2016, Claire Maxwell fainted at work and fell, breaking her jaw and injuring her wrist. In the weeks that followed, the 28-year-old registered nurse from North Carolina lost 13 pounds — mainly because her mouth was wired shut due to her injuries, and it’s obviously hard to gain any weight on a liquid diet.
At 5’9″, Maxwell bottomed out at 117 pounds — and she’s a little embarrassed to admit that she wasn’t in a huge hurry to put the weight back on.
“I knew I needed to gain back the weight but I didn’t see the hurry,” she admitted in the caption of a photo she recently posted featuring her at her lightest weight. “I didn’t think I looked unhealthy. I thought I looked fine…lean even. It wasn’t until I saw this photo on the left [taken after my accident] that I remember thinking, ‘Oh, s—…definitely do not have a butt anymore.”
Plus, while her mouth was wired shut, it was hard for her to gain any weight. In fact, she was only able to put on three pounds. Once she was able to eat again, however, she decided it was time to work her way back up to her starting weight of 130 pounds. She enlisted the help of a personal trainer friend who designed her a high-carb, high-calorie diet. How high-cal, you ask? Often times, she’d eat more than 1,000 excess calories per day.
In addition to her high-carb, high-cal diet, she returned to a lighter fitness routine than before her injury, doing weight training with some plyo mixed in.
The weight started coming back on, but at this point, Maxwell’s wrist hadn’t fully healed — so she wasn’t able to get back into her full weight training workout. Because of that, she reached her starting weight of 130 pounds, but it came back in body fat instead of lean muscle.
“That was the part that I wasn’t used to,” Maxwell told Cosmopolitan. “Seeing myself back to my normal weight, but with a different body composition, messed with my head a little bit.”
Once she was finally able to return to her full-time fitness routine, she focused on regaining her strength. In two months, she started to see more muscle definition, especially in her booty.
And guess what? The number on the scale stayed the same at 130 pounds.
So how exactly did she transform that booty? She hit the gym with a vengeance, doing bridges, cable-machine work, leg presses, split squats, weighted walking lunges, band work, hamstring curls, deadlifts, kickbacks, hip thrusts, kettlebell swings, and more. Plus, she’d knock out three 45-minute Stairmaster sessions per week.
With her success, Maxwell wants others to know that the number on the scale shouldn’t be the biggest factor when it comes to defining your fitness journey.
“A lower number on the scale is not necessarily an indicator of being healthier, more confident, ‘looking better’ etc.,” she told Cosmo of times when she’s weighed more, but felt healthier, happier and stronger.
“Those are the things that I strive for,” she wrote in a caption. “Those are what will make your progress meaningful, not the number on the damn scale.”
Preach, girl.
