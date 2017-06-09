One Woman’s Butt Was Completely Transformed After Gaining 13 Pounds

In July 2016, Claire Maxwell fainted at work and fell, breaking her jaw and injuring her wrist. In the weeks that followed, the 28-year-old registered nurse from North Carolina lost 13 pounds — mainly because her mouth was wired shut due to her injuries, and it’s obviously hard to gain any weight on a liquid diet.

At 5’9″, Maxwell bottomed out at 117 pounds — and she’s a little embarrassed to admit that she wasn’t in a huge hurry to put the weight back on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I knew I needed to gain back the weight but I didn’t see the hurry,” she admitted in the caption of a photo she recently posted featuring her at her lightest weight. “I didn’t think I looked unhealthy. I thought I looked fine…lean even. It wasn’t until I saw this photo on the left [taken after my accident] that I remember thinking, ‘Oh, s—…definitely do not have a butt anymore.”

MORE: One Woman’s Body Transformation Was Insane After Being Offered $100K to Lose Weight

Plus, while her mouth was wired shut, it was hard for her to gain any weight. In fact, she was only able to put on three pounds. Once she was able to eat again, however, she decided it was time to work her way back up to her starting weight of 130 pounds. She enlisted the help of a personal trainer friend who designed her a high-carb, high-calorie diet. How high-cal, you ask? Often times, she’d eat more than 1,000 excess calories per day.

In addition to her high-carb, high-cal diet, she returned to a lighter fitness routine than before her injury, doing weight training with some plyo mixed in.

The weight started coming back on, but at this point, Maxwell’s wrist hadn’t fully healed — so she wasn’t able to get back into her full weight training workout. Because of that, she reached her starting weight of 130 pounds, but it came back in body fat instead of lean muscle.

“That was the part that I wasn’t used to,” Maxwell told Cosmopolitan. “Seeing myself back to my normal weight, but with a different body composition, messed with my head a little bit.”

Once she was finally able to return to her full-time fitness routine, she focused on regaining her strength. In two months, she started to see more muscle definition, especially in her booty.

And guess what? The number on the scale stayed the same at 130 pounds.

Please just take a moment to imagine the angle my friend had to be at to take this photo #truefriend #wehavenoshame 🙈 But thanks to @paosfitworld for all the torturous two hour leg days prior to this trip. And another thanks to @beachbunnyswimwear for the swimsuit bottoms–those don’t hurt either 🍑👙 A post shared by Claire (@cguentz.gofit) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

So how exactly did she transform that booty? She hit the gym with a vengeance, doing bridges, cable-machine work, leg presses, split squats, weighted walking lunges, band work, hamstring curls, deadlifts, kickbacks, hip thrusts, kettlebell swings, and more. Plus, she’d knock out three 45-minute Stairmaster sessions per week.

With her success, Maxwell wants others to know that the number on the scale shouldn’t be the biggest factor when it comes to defining your fitness journey.

“A lower number on the scale is not necessarily an indicator of being healthier, more confident, ‘looking better’ etc.,” she told Cosmo of times when she’s weighed more, but felt healthier, happier and stronger.

“Those are the things that I strive for,” she wrote in a caption. “Those are what will make your progress meaningful, not the number on the damn scale.”

Preach, girl.

Related:

The Exact Changes This Woman Made to See This Stunning Booty Transformation

You’re About to Be Super Impressed by Khloé Kardashian’s 10-Year Body Transformation

Not Building the Leg Definition You Want? 4 Mistakes You’re Probably Making