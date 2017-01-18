Bulgur: The New Whole Wheat! Find Out Why You Should Be Cooking With It Now!

Oats, brown rice and quinoa, oh my! It seems that a new “whole grain” we should be eating pops up almost every day. So hey, why not throw another delicious option your way? Our whole grain of choice right now is Bulgur, a groat made from durum wheat. We consider bulgur a super grain because you get a ton of bang for your buck. Bulgur is loaded with fiber, has a high protein content, and is much lower on the glycemic index in comparison to its other whole grain counterparts. A cup of cooked bulgur clocks in at 151 calories but packs in 8 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein. Plus, it is a vegan ingredient!

If you have never heard of bulgur, you have probably heard of tabbouleh. Tabbouleh salad is a popular dish that uses bulgar as its base. However, bulgur can also be used as a substitute for rice, couscous, or barley. Other popular uses for bulgur include eating it as a hot cereal with sugar and milk, as an addition to soups, stews and stuffings, or as an ingredient in whole grain breads.

Bulgur can also be a very convenient ingredient. Because the grain is prepared by being parboiled and dried, it has a quick cooking time. This makes it an awesome side dish for last minute dinners or a quick hot breakfast for the entire family! Bulgur is a specialty product so it is often difficult to find in stores. Luckily, its sold online and can be shipped to your door for you to enjoy in just a couple of days. Pick up your bulgur, here!

If you haven’t tried bulgur yet, what are you waiting for? With health benefits like these and amazing taste, it’s hands down a win-win situation. Click here to try our Healthy Bean & Bulgur Salad, and feed your family something delicious and nutritious tonight!