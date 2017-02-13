British Heiress Tamara Ecclestone Poses for Photos While Breastfeeding Her Nearly 3-Year-Old Daughter

(Photo: Twitter / @RosHawa)

When British heiress Tamara Ecclestone began sharing photos of herself breastfeeding her daughter Sophia, she was shocked to see how many negative reactions she would receive.

“When I first posted a photo of myself breastfeeding, I did not think anything of it,” Ecclestone, 32, tells PEOPLE. “It was simply an image of a candid moment that I shared with my daughter Sophia. The negative comments I received did not affect me, and on the contrary made me want to stand up and show my support for all the breastfeeding moms out there who are being judged daily for trying to do their best as a parent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone reveals she will continue to breastfeed her nearly 3-year-old daughter for as long as Sophia wants.

“I will stop whenever my daughter is ready to stop,” she says. “Sophia finds breastfeeding very comforting and as a mom, that’s all I care about.”

Ecclestone was approached by Chicago-based breastfeeding photographer Ivette Ivens to photograph her nursing Sophia. The photos will be featured in Ivens’ new book, Breastfeeding Goddesses.

“Normalizing breastfeeding is my passion and mission, and my camera is my weapon in this instance,” Ivens says of her book.

Ecclestone hopes to help remove the stigma surrounding breastfeeding because it is “simply astonishing.” She added, “My hope is that by the time my daughter grows up, all of this hatred will be gone, and an image of a mother breastfeeding her child won’t evoke any emotion other than love.”

(Photo: Twitter / @TelegraphNews)

Related:

Pope Francis Proclaims Support for Women Breastfeeding in Church

Woman Makes Personalized Breastfeeding Barbies to Support Nursing Mothers

This Mom Nails Why Breastfeeding Is Hard Even When It’s Going Right