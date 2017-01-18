Healthy Living

Brighten Up! Sunshine Inspired Kitchen Must-Haves

Kitchens can be messy and cluttered in an instant as they serve as a daily workspace for our household. A simple and easy way to brighten up your home’s most used space is to let a little sunshine in with these bright and resourceful kitchen must-haves in bright pops of eye-catching yellow.

DeLonghi® 10-Cup kMix Coffeemaker DCM04: Wake-up on the bright side with this cheerful kMix Coffeemaker in a sleek design that mixes two morning staples, coffee and sunshine.

DeLonghi 10-Cup kMix Coffeemaker

Nostalgia Electrics™ Fro-Frutti Frozen Fruit Dessert Maker: Frozen treats are a spring and summer necessity to celebrate sunshine and warm weather. The Fro-Frutti maker allows you to use fresh fruits and ingredients from home to whip up healthy and refreshing cool treats for the family, minus the excess sugar and cost of store-bought splurges.

Fro Fruitti Frozen Fruit Dessert Maker

Chef’n® FreshForce™ Citrus Juicer: Fresh citrus screams sunshine and so does this bright citrus juicer in a cheerful yellow hue. Squeeze some sunshine in your day with this utensil must-have when it comes to whipping up fresh juices, skinny dressings, and splashes of citrus flavor.

Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

Chef’n® Bananza™: If a banana is a staple in your fruit bowl, then this banana slicer is a must-have. Perfect for letting little hands assist in preparing their favorite snack or simply quickly preparing a perfectly peeled banana.

Chef'n Bananza

Core Bamboo™ Modern Mortar And Pestle: If you’re making your own skinny dressings and toppings for your meals, then this cheery mortar and pestle is a must have. And if you aren’t whipping up your own condiments…then this mortar and pestle is even more of a must have so that you can start!

Core Bamboo Modern Mortar and Pestle

Chef’n® PalmZester™: Adding zest to your recipes and your kitchen arsenal, this palm zester doesn’t need to be hidden in a utensil drawer. Its bright body eliminates a mess and kitchen boo-boos that can come from traditional zesting methods.

Chef'n Palm Citrus Zester

Zak Designs® 24-oz. Rose Colander: Possibly one of the most often used kitchen gadgets, this colander won’t look like clutter and will actually add pizzazz to your kitchen when left out after use with its blooming presence and pop of color.

Zak Designs Rose Colander in Yellow

Joseph Joseph® Elevate™ Ladle: Not only bright in color, this ladle is bright in design as its sleek body offers an integrated tool rest to eliminate messy drip.

Joseph Joseph Elevate Kitchen Ladle

OXO® Corn Peeler: A match made in kitchen heaven, this yellow corn peeler removes kernels in a single motion with a non-slip handle for perfect gripping.

Oxo Corn Peeler

Chef’n® Butter Maker: Store-bought butters are becoming more and more questionable. With this butter churner, you can whip up your own fresh butter in style.

Chef'n® Butter Maker

Chef’n® Egg Slicer: A cheery slicer that can be used for eggs, fresh mozzarella, and more!  A multi-purpose tool that is pretty and practical.

chefn egg slicer

DeLonghi KMix 2-Slice Toaster: The bright side of the morning is this fun toaster that will serve as decoration for your kitchen counter and your perfect solution to toast to the new day ahead!

Delonggi kmix 2 slice toaster

Nostalgia Electrics Soft Pretzel Factory: Prefect pretzels can be your specialty with this pretzel maker that will make pretzel preparation fun for all involved.

nostalgia electrics soft pretzel factory
Guy Fieri 10-pc. Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set:
guy fieri 10 pc nonstick aluinum cookware set bigger
Rachael Ray 2-pc. EVOO & Vinegar Set:
rachael ray 2 pc EVOO & vinegar set

Fiesta 11-pc. Knife Block Set: Fun and functional, this colorful knife set will not only add pop to your counter space, but to your place settings when you use these colorful knives to serve family dinner.

fiesta 11 pc knife block set

Food Network™ Egg Carton: A perfect solution to serving deviled eggs or simply storing eggs in your refrigerator. The innovation of this platter is perfect, but the bright color is egg-stra exciting!

Food Network Egg Carton

Peking Handicraft Chair Apron: Kitchen essentials aren’t limited to tools. The chef should adorn some cheery style too, and this vintage-inspired kitchen apron is a great addition.

Peking Handicraft Chair Apron
Kay Dee Designs Cook Towel/Pot Holder/Oven Mitt Set:
Kay Dee designs cook towel pot holder oven mitt set

Sunbeam FPSBDML920 Donut Maker: Sometimes donuts are a must. When they are, it’s best to control the ingredients used and, of course, have a cool contraption to concoct these dessert delicacies. This donut maker is the solution to both.

yellow donut maker
Busy Bee Wall Clock:
busy bee wall clock
Corkcicle Wine Chiller
corkcicle color wine chiller

Brita Grand Water FilterBrita water filters are great if you are looking for a cheaper alternative to buying bottled water. You can enjoy the crisp filtered taste without the extra waste!

yellow brita water pitcher

Tovolo Spatulart Smiley Face Nylon Flex TurnerAs if pancakes weren’t already enjoyable enough, now you can flip them in style with this happy spatula!

smiley face spatula

Fox Run Chicken Spoon HolderThis spoon holder sits on the edge of your pan and is perfect for avoiding messes and drips! It’s also made of heat-resistant silicon.

fox run chicken spoon holder
Good Cook Professionals Corn Picks
good cook professionals corn picks
Go-Anywhere Timer:
go anywhere timer
Banquette Butter Dish
banquette butter dish

Farmers Market Basket: Dishwasher and microwave safe, this stoneware basket is great for holding your seasonal fruits!

farmers market basket

Swiss Cheese Appetizer Plate: This fun tray is perfect for wine and cheese night with the girls!

swiss cheese appetizer plate
Crayums Ketchup and Mustard Bottle:
crayums ketchup and mustard bottle
Banana Handle Pan Grip
banana handle pan grip
Chicwrap Plastic Wrap Dispense: S
plastic wrap dispenser
Le Creuset Honey Pot:
le creuset honey pot

Taylor Slimline Digital Pocket ThermometerThis meat thermometer is a handy tool to ensure your meat is just right! 

taylor slimline digital pocket thermometer
CHEFS Kitchen Tool Crock:
CHEFS kitchen tool crock

Owlet 60-Minute Kitchen Timer: This timer is so cute, you’ll want to start using it all the time! Your dinner will never go unattended with this guy on your side.

owlet 60 minute kitchen timer

Dress My Cupcake Standard Cupcake Wrappers: Pump up your cupcakes for spring time with these adorable chevron printed cupcake wrappers!

dress my cupcake standard cupcake wrappers chevron

 For more bright and colorful kitchen makeover ideas, check out our suggestions in green, red, turquoise, and chevron!

