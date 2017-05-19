Breastfeeding Mannequins Appear in Malls to Reduce Stigma of Nursing in Public

A post shared by #AmigosDeLaLactancia (@amigoslactancia) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Malls in Colombia have been installing breastfeeding mannequins in an effort to reduce the stigma around nursing in public, PEOPLE reports.

Breastfeeding rights group Amigos de la Lactancia (Friends of Breastfeeding) is installing the mannequins to support mothers who don’t feel comfortable breastfeeding their babies in public.

“Friends of Breastfeeding is a movement that supports moms who are attacked for feeding their babies in public,” the organization shared on their site. “This initiative invites all Colombians to declare themselves as their friends and [ask] shopping centers to make them 100 percent breastfeeding-friendly territories.”

“Friends can be all of us who want moms to feed their babies freely, and feel [safe] to do it in the place they choose,” the site continues. “The more friends moms have, we’ll be getting closer and closer to turning all of Colombia into 100 percent friendly to breastfeeding.”

To help spread the word, the organization has been sharing photos of the mannequins on Instagram. The plastic moms are fully clothed saved for one exposed breast as they nurse their white plastic infants in various locations to show that breastfeeding can and should be done anywhere.

