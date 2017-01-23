Breakfast of Champions: 15 Healthy & Delicious Breakfasts

Rise and shine! It’s a beautiful day, but you’ve got places to be, people to see, kids to pick up and errands to run. Living a life full of constant activity can be rewarding, but also very tiring. Make the most of your mornings by fueling up on foods that will help you power through the day. Here are 15 healthy and delicious breakfast recipes for you — the best mom ever!

1. Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros: ¡Olé, olé! Start your best breakfast ever by making these delicious, protein-packed huevos rancheros! Jammed with black beans, tomatoes, and all of your favorite taco fixins’. If you like a little bite to your meals, add a couple dashes of hot sauce and enjoy. Get the recipe here!

2. Skinny Greek Omelet: This European-inspired breakfast omelet is super tasty and super healthy, Protein-rich eggs, nutritious greens and savory feta work together to give you an amazing breakfast that’s worth cooking for. Click here to get our recipe!

3. Quinoa Banana Pancakes: Time to make use of that popular seed that everyone is raving about! These quinoa banana pancakes will satisfy any hungry belly in the morning, and will give you a powerful headstart to your busy day. What more could a mom ask for? Click here to get the recipe.

4. Raspberry Rainbow Bowl: This breakfast bowl is serious about fruit! The original recipe calls for unique ingredients like goji berry and liquid stevia, so make sure you know where to find them at the grocery store. This food blogger also suggests adding in ingredients such as maca, açaí, hemp protein and wheatgrass for added nutrients. Yum! (via A Million Miless)

5. Baked Eggs with Ricotta and Kale: This dish can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is accommodating to all morning food lovers! Make sure to use light ricotta for this yummy dish. Click here to get the recipe.

6. Simple Poached Egg with Avocado Toast: Once you’ve learned how to poach an egg, you’ll be excited to try out recipes that call for one. This one is great for mornings when you have a little extra time to spare, and tastes amazing with a glass of freshly squeezed juice. Click here to see how it’s made. (via Pinch of Yum)

7. Chia Pudding with Dried Apricots and Pineapple: Chia pudding may look unappetizing at first, but after taking your first bite of this dish, you could care less. Make the pudding ahead of time and let it chill in the fridge overnight. Serve with topped pineapple, apricots, coconut and lime zest. Click here to see.

8. Vegan Baked Chia Power Donuts: Okay, so these may not taste like Dunkin Donuts, but they’re still delicious and they are guaranteed to keep you full throughout the day. These vegan, baked chia powder donuts are a little tricky to make, so follow the recipe carefully. Click here to see.

9. Artichoke, Spinach and Herb Frittata: Start your morning off with nutritious greens! This artichoke, spinach and herb frittata is full of flavor and will satisfy your morning with every savory bite. Click here to get the recipe.

10. Cranberry, Orange and Pecan Muffins: If your time to eat breakfast is somewhere between 5-10 minutes, try making these muffins. They’re naturally sweet and are low-carb, so they’re perfect for the morning. Enjoy with a cup o Joe and you’re all set! (via Every Last Bite)

11. Cinnamon “Rice” Breakfast Pudding: If you are an adventurous eater and want to try something new and tasty for breakfast, try making this recipe! This “rice” pudding is actually made with cauliflower, coconut milk, chia seeds, cinnamon and vanilla. Sounds funky, right? Click here to see!

12. Egg Muffins with Sausage, Spinach and Cheese: These breakfast muffins are great if you only have enough time to pop something in your mouth on your way out the door. They’re packed with protein, fiber and vitamins thanks to the eggs and spinach, and taste great as a re-heated treat. Click here to see.

13. Sweet Potato and Spinach Breakfast Bowl: Only have a little bit of time to cook something in the morning? Perfect. Try this recipe! Roast the sweet potato the night before and let it refrigerate over night. Re-heat the next morning and cook the rest of the meal. Easy! Get the recipe here.

15. Skinny Crunchy Stuffed French Toast: If you’ve been eating healthy all week and need something light and delicious to splurge on, this is your recipe! Savor every bite of these marvelous layers of French toast, and enjoy! Click here to get the recipe.

