Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s First Child’s Due Date Revealed

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are currently expecting their first child together, and a source revealed to E! News that the actor and model can’t wait to become parents.

“Irina is feeling wonderful. She is so happy,” the source said. “Bradley and her can’t wait for their baby to arrive in the summer. They [also] know the sex of the baby.”

Shayk is reportedly due in the summer, with the source saying the model is due around May.

“Bradley’s mother [Gloria Campano] and Irina are very close, and she has been really supportive,” the insider added. “She is ecstatic to be a grandma. She is a really kindhearted mom. They get along great—even when Bradley is working they hang out.”

Shayk was recently spotted with Campano shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles on Monday, with the source sharing that Shayk and Cooper are primarily residing in California.

“Irina and Bradley are mainly staying at Bradley’s house in California when they are not traveling,” the source continued. “They both have apartments in New York City, but always stay together.”