Body After Baby: Upper Body Workout [VIDEO]

Fitness instructor Amanda Strong, mother of three, shows you how to target the upper body in your postpartum months. The upper body muscles are challenged right away when you lift the carseat and cradle the baby for hours each day. You can include your newborn as you go through the exercises. You’ll also incorporate the car seat and a pair of dumbbells. If you don’t have the dumbbells, you’ll still feel the burn of resistance. This sequence takes less than 10 minutes, so go ahead and repeat it!

Please obtain clearance from your doctor before beginning any exercise.