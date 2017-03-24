Blogger Megan Jayne Crabbe Shares Powerful Photo Detailing the Difference a Pose Can Make

Megan Jayne Crabbe has made it her mission to spread body positivity with her Instagram account, @bodyposipanda, and a recent post is doing just that with a side-by-side photo of Crabbe in lingerie.

In the first shot, Crabbe poses in a staged environment with full hair and makeup, while the second features the blogger relaxed and looking natural.

“The photo on the left is staged as hell,” Crabbe wrote. “I was told where to put my legs, how to angle my arm, which way to tilt my hips and even how to hold my fingers. My eyes were watering from the false lashes and my hair will probably never look like that again.”

“THESE ARE THE TYPE OF IMAGES WE COMPARE OURSELVES TO EVERYDAY!” she continued. “A posed, polished, perfectly lit snapshot of the highlight reel.”

Crabbe shared that after the shoot, she was asked to go home and recreate the pose to show that “behind-the-scenes deserves to be celebrated too!”

“Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not,” she concluded. “And we sure as hell don’t need to compare ourselves to anybody’s highlight reel. After all, the model in the magazine doesn’t even look like the model in the magazine most of the time.”

