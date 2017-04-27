Blake Lively Opens Up About ‘Learning to Love’ Her Body After Having Two Kids

Just five months after giving birth to her and hubby Ryan Reynolds‘ second daughter, Blake Lively says she’s feeling good about her postpartum body.

Lively and her sister Robyn Lively chatted with E! News‘ Zanna Roberts Rassi at the L’Oréal Paris “Galentine’s Day” event Monday night.

When asked how she got in such incredible shape so quickly after baby number two, Lively said, “It’s all a process. You know after the second kid it’s really different. So this is not my normal body, but I like it.”

She continued, “I’m learning to love my body in every iteration and I think that’s hard for women, and so I learned a lot.”

Lively, who curated and planned the Galentine’s Day party, said she was excited to be a part of something that encourages women supporting other women.

“L’Oréal told me this idea they had to have a Valentine’s event with your gals—your best girlfriends,” the 29-year-old actress told us. “I thought, ‘Right now, more than ever, it’s so great that women are coming together and supporting each other and building each other up.’”

“This is the first time in my lifetime where I have been aware of a woman’s worth being questioned,” Lively continued. “I know it happens all the time everywhere, but I never felt it. It’s made me so much more aware and empathetic to the challenges that women face always, because I’ve been really fortunate. I think it’s just so important that we come together and build each other up — and that we remind women of their value.”

