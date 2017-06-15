Beyoncé Continues to Break the Internet With Stunning Pregnancy Photo Shoot

(Photo: Twitter / @BeyonceCapital)

Beyoncé shocked the world Wednesday when she revealed that she was expecting twins with husband Jay-Z, and the star continued to break the Internet Thursday when she shared more photos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

The star shared the shoot on her official website, and the stunning shots are full of gorgeous nature-inspired imagery. The photos include Beyoncé sitting on a bed of flowers and posing underwater in possibly one of the best mermaid-inspired moments ever, including a few upside-down shots for good measure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each photo on the site includes the caption, “I have three hearts,” a beautiful nod to the twins Beyonce is currently carrying. The site also includes photos of Beyoncé’s baby bump from when she was pregnant with her first child, 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who also appeared in the photoshoot with her famous mom, as well as includes a beautiful timeline of photos documenting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship.

If these photos are any indication, we’re pretty sure these might be the most glamorous twins of all time. Check out a few more shots below, and see the rest here.

(Photo: Twitter / @Bey_Legion)

Beyonce absolutely slayed this underwater maternity photo shoot pic.twitter.com/Zm6TC0ErZt — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 2, 2017

(Photo: Twitter / @BeyonceCapital)

Related:

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Proves Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are Basically Twins

Beyoncé Rocked Her Little Black Dress for Christmas With This Workout