Beyoncé Rocked Her Little Black Dress for Christmas With This Workout

In case you missed it, Beyoncé posted the ultimate Christmas Instagram video over the weekend. In the video, Queen Bey looked flawless (as usual) in a holiday-tastic dress in front of her blue and silver Christmas tree.

While she makes it looks easy, being as fit and fabulous as Yoncé isn’t as easy as it looks. In fact, her trainer Marco Borges shared her Formation World Tour workout with Glamour, saying to crush this workout three times a week for best results. Plus, he shared a Beyoncé-approved tasty protein smoothie. Get to work!

Explosive Pushups

Borges says that in order to build energy, he had Beyoncé boxing or doing crazy intense rope exercises. “You run out of gas fast; by pushing through [that fatigue], you develop a ton of endurance,” Borges said. For an equipment-free option, try explosive pushups. Get in pushup position, bend your elbows, and lower your chest to the floor. Quickly push yourself back up, pushing off your hands to pop one inch off the floor. Whew! Borges says to do four sets of 8-10 reps.

Sprints

“Sprints are ideal for building stamina and explosiveness, which B needs to move across the stage,” Borges said. Try alternating one minute of sprints with two minutes of walking, which is what Beyoncé did prepping for her tour.

Kettlebell Squat and Press

Not only does this move work multiple muscle groups, but you’ll also be firing up your glutes, one of the best calorie-torching muscle groups. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell at your chest, elbows tucked in at the sides. Squat down until your elbows touch your knees. Drive your hips forward to stand up, lifting the weight overhead. Borges says to do four sets of 15 reps.

Single Leg Step-Ups

Another booty builder, the single leg step-up tightens and tones your glutes and thighs. Find a sturdy chair or bench and step up. Bring your left knee up to your chest and return to start. Do four sets of 15 reps, switch legs and repeat. Soon you’ll understand how Beyoncé can dance in heels!

Post-Workout Smoothie

To help your muscles recover, try Beyonce‘s post-workout protein smoothie: pea protein powder, almond milk, frozen fruit and spinach.

