Best Wine for Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you’re a believer in horoscopes or not, it’s always fun to learn a little bit about your sign and what fun things supposedly reflect it. Here are the perfect wines for each of the zodiac signs. Find yours to see if you agree.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Independent, driven, and just the tiniest bit mysterious, people born under this sign tend to thrive on good conversation. What facilitates more deep, romantic dialogue than a complex glass of Cabernet Sauvignon?

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Mostly known for their generosity and emotional depth, Pisces are some of the most selfless people you’ll meet. Like a Rosé, they can be sensitive and sweet to the feelings and tastes of anyone who meets them.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

No matter where you are, you’re the leader in the room. You like to get things done and push for the next big thing, so why not go with a wine that represents your ambition? Pour yourself a big glass of Malbec, which stands out no matter what dish you pair it with.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Most people born under this sign like to enjoy the finer things in life, and that includes their wines. Pinot Noirs are known for being some of the best wines money can buy, so treat yo’self and open a bottle during your next night of relaxation.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Full of intelligence and wit, Geminis are frequently the center of attention at dinner parties. They love sharing their knowledge with others while being practical but fun, which is why a Zinfandel is the wine for them. Just like Geminis, Zinfandels can fit whatever type of situation you might find yourself in.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

If you’re a Cancer, you probably love curling up at home and making yourself comfortable in your environment. You wear your heart on your sleeve and try to enjoy the small things in life. A sweet Riesling perfectly embodies your comfortable, empathetic personality.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

You’ll often find a Leo in the spotlight. They love their time on stage, but they’re also very warm and eager to make others happy. Like a Red Bordeaux, they’re a mix of multiple different personalities, and they certainly embrace their fair share of fame.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

A Virgo is the detailed-oriented planner in your life. They might seem closed off at first, but once you get to know them, they’ll show you a lovely side. Any Virgo can appreciate the elegance and practicality of a fine glass of Chardonnay, so plan on that next time.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Social butterflies who love to spread romance and positive energy, Libras are always striving to achieve balance. Their bubbly personality perfectly complements a glass of sparkling white wine, which can bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Calm, cool, and collected, Scorpios are known for their passion and integrity. Like a nice glass of Sauv Blanc, they’re honest and upfront with those they care about, and never sickeningly sweet.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Typically smiling and planning their next big adventure, a Sagittarius is a wonderful friend to have. They’re the perfect balance of sweet and ambitious, much like a chilled glass of White Zinfandel.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

Because Capricorns are usually some of the hardest workers you know, they most likely need a glass of wine to de-stress more than anyone else. Hand them a bottle of Chablis, which embodies the same steel qualities that drive Capricorns to achieve so much.

