Be Aware of the Early Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks your nervous system. According to Health Central, the insulation around nerves gets destroyed by this disease, leaving scar tissue and the inability for nerve impulses to easily travel through your body. This means that the connection between the brain and the body is slowed and blocked. Because women are more prone to this disease then men, it is vital that you know the symptoms.

Tingling in the fingers: This could happen to anyone, but if it becomes a recurring problem or appears to be persistent, you may want to consult a doctor. It might not be MS – it could be a muscle problem, an unrelated nerve issue or something else – but it is worth getting checked out nonetheless!

Optic neuritis and eye problems: Optic neuritis is the inflammation of the nerves in the eye. This condition is estimated to affect over 50 percent of MS patients and is the first symptom in 15 percent. It can manifest itself in double vision, pain in the eye, unclear vision or a “shimmering” effect.

Fatigue: Fatigue alone affects many people with a variety of conditions, MS among them. In the early stages of MS, around 20 percent of patients report fatigue.

Strange feelings in the arms or legs: Weakness, fatigue or clumsiness are not uncommon in the limbs for someone who is yet to be diagnosed. Tingling or loss of sensation could also occur, and it is most common in the legs.

Muscle Weakness: Are you having difficulty doing seemingly simple tasks due to muscle weakness? This could be a sign that nerve signals may not be delivering properly within the brain; you should consult your doctor.

