You’ll Want to Punch Ashley Graham’s Exes When You Find out Why They Dumped Her

Even body positive queen Ashley Graham's confidence can be shaken by the haters, including those jerks she mistakenly let into her life: the ex-boyfriends.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model hears stories daily from fans who've been victims of body shaming, and Graham understands their struggles all too well.

"Nothing's actually surprised me. I've lived exactly what they're living. I've lived the torment of the names,"Graham told People at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary event.

"I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life," she said. "It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in."

While the plus-size superstar still has her doubts and insecurities, she's worked hard to shut them down and live up to the level of fabulousness she's set for herself.

"I wake up sometimes and I think 'I'm the fattest woman alive'. But it's really about how you handle it when you wake up," Graham says. "I look in the mirror and I have my affirmations. And mine are simple. 'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful.' And then if my lower pooch is really puffing out that day, I say 'Lower pooch you are cute'. And we have a moment. And if the hips are really popping I say 'I love you too hips.'"

Graham isn't the only star who's showing off her body to normalize body diversity, and she's stoked about other women's candid attitudes.

"Having more role models, more women who are like 'Yea, I have cellulite. Yea, it's even on my arms, not just my legs. My butt is a really bizarre shape but you know what, whatever, I'm just going to go rock it.' I think if we had more role models like that that, that were really just speaking their truth about their body and the skin that they're in then maybe young America would be different," she explained.

Spot on, Ashley! It's refreshing to see 'imperfections' celebrated, not suppressed, by celebrities and normals alike.

