Ariana Grande Pens Powerful Note After Feeling ‘Sick and Objectified’ After Fan Encounter

Ariana Grande is speaking out.

The pop star took to social media late Tuesday night to pen a powerful note after a fan encounter left her feeling “sick and objectifited.” Grande shared her thoughts on objectification in a post on Twitter, writing that she and her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, were out picking up food when they were approached by a fan of Miller’s.

“He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the driver’s seat, he was literally almost in the car with us,” the singer wrote. “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man. I see you, I see you hitting that!!!’”

“Hitting that? The f**k??” she continued. “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it.”

The 23-year-old wrote that the experience left her feeling “really quiet and hurt,” and that these are the “kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

“I am not a piece of meat that a men gets to utilize for his pleasure,” she added. “I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Grande then ended her post on a positive note, encouraging fans to speak out.

“We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame,” she concluded. “We need to share and be vocal when something makes up feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

