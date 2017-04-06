You’ll Hardly Recognize Fitness Star Anna Victoria in Her Before Photo From 5 Years Ago

My “transformation” 💗 Sometimes I don’t like calling it that because I was never unhappy with the way I looked to begin with. • My transformation was more about how I felt on the inside, about my health, and that’s not something I can show you in a picture. Nevertheless, instagram is a visual platform and we are visual creatures so here we are. While I’m happy with the physical changes I’ve worked so hard for, they don’t compare to the non-physical changes that aren’t visible to the naked eye. Those non-physical changes are what keep me going. There’s always room for physical improvement and there’s always someone who looks better than you, and those two facts can be freaking exhausting if it’s all you’re concerned with. It can put you in a constant state of wanting to restrict food more, work out more, and if you’re not careful, lead to an unhealthy obsession and relationship with workouts and with food. That’s not what I want for me or for any one of you. • The before photo was in November 2012, so nearly 5 years ago. Could someone see progress in less time? Of course, and I did see significant progress not long after this ‘before’ photo. My transformation didn’t take 5 years, it took about 9 months. I do set goals and push myself, but I’ve always been overly conscious of maintaining balance and never letting fitness take over my life. These last 5 years I’ve been pushing myself but I’ve also been living my life, enjoying vacations and cheat meals and completely indulging and having no regrets. I don’t work out to punish myself for eating ice cream and I don’t restrict myself if I feel I want to relax a bit. I DO however keep in mind how food affects me mentally and emotionally and that’s what keeps me eating as healthy as I do. • Do I have people telling me I should be more lean? Yes. That I could gain more muscle? Yes. But I’m not concerned with other people’s ideas of what I should or shouldn’t do with my body. I’m doing what I want which is to kick ass in the gym, be empowered by my workouts and feeling strong, but still enjoy life and to value balance above rock hard abs or a lower body fat percentage. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
Fitness star Anna Victoria is sharing her “before” photo with the world, but she says her physical “after” results are beside the point.
Known for her Fit Body Guides and her status as a fitness influencer, Victoria says that her real transformation can’t actually be seen.
She says that while she’s proud of the physical results of her transformation, what she’s most proud of are the “non-physical changes that aren’t visible to the naked eye,” like feeling empowered at the gym and happy in her skin.
“My transformation was more about how I felt on the inside, about my health, and that’s not something I can show you in a picture,” she wrote. “While I’m happy with the physical changes I’ve worked so hard for, they don’t compare to the non-physical changes that aren’t visible to the naked eye. Those non-physical changes are what keep me going.”
“There’s always room for physical improvement and there’s always someone who looks better than you, and those two facts can be freaking exhausting if it’s all you’re concerned with,” she continued.
“Do I have people telling me I should be more lean? Yes. That I could gain more muscle? Yes. But I’m not concerned with other people’s ideas of what I should or shouldn’t do with my body. I’m doing what I want which is to kick ass in the gym, be empowered by my workouts and feeling strong, but still enjoy life and to value balance above rock hard abs or a lower body fat percentage.”
The fact that this fitness pro can find the right balance to enjoy her life while staying healthy is more inspiring than any before and after.
By the way, this isn’t Victoria’s first time speaking out about preconceived notions in the fitness world; she frequently posts side-by-side images of herself at different angles to reassure her Insta followers that posing and lighting have everything to do with perception.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I’m getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren’t going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal “flaws”? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you’re following my page, you’re a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement – thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
You girls requested for me to share this after posting on snap last week 😊 Picture on the left was taken one day before the wedding and the picture on the right was taken… 2 minutes after! Someone recently said to me that we all have our good angles and we all have our bad angles, so why do we let our bad angles carry so much more weight than our good angles? If you focus on how bad you look in the bad angles, at least focus on how good you look in the good ones too!! 😄💁 Tag a friend if you found this helpful 💗 #fbggirls #loveyourself www.annavictoria.com/guides
