You’ll Hardly Recognize Fitness Star Anna Victoria in Her Before Photo From 5 Years Ago

Fitness star Anna Victoria is sharing her “before” photo with the world, but she says her physical “after” results are beside the point.

Known for her Fit Body Guides and her status as a fitness influencer, Victoria says that her real transformation can’t actually be seen.

She says that while she’s proud of the physical results of her transformation, what she’s most proud of are the “non-physical changes that aren’t visible to the naked eye,” like feeling empowered at the gym and happy in her skin.

“My transformation was more about how I felt on the inside, about my health, and that’s not something I can show you in a picture,” she wrote. “While I’m happy with the physical changes I’ve worked so hard for, they don’t compare to the non-physical changes that aren’t visible to the naked eye. Those non-physical changes are what keep me going.”

“There’s always room for physical improvement and there’s always someone who looks better than you, and those two facts can be freaking exhausting if it’s all you’re concerned with,” she continued.

“Do I have people telling me I should be more lean? Yes. That I could gain more muscle? Yes. But I’m not concerned with other people’s ideas of what I should or shouldn’t do with my body. I’m doing what I want which is to kick ass in the gym, be empowered by my workouts and feeling strong, but still enjoy life and to value balance above rock hard abs or a lower body fat percentage.”

The fact that this fitness pro can find the right balance to enjoy her life while staying healthy is more inspiring than any before and after.

By the way, this isn’t Victoria’s first time speaking out about preconceived notions in the fitness world; she frequently posts side-by-side images of herself at different angles to reassure her Insta followers that posing and lighting have everything to do with perception.

