Anna Kendrick Has One Major Diet Pitfall We Can All Relate To

Anna Kendrick is Hollywood’s funny girl, right up there with her friends Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer. You might know her from Pitch Perfect and Into The Woods, not to mention her unfiltered tweets that never fail to make us chuckle.

So go figure that her lightheartedness translates over to her diet and exercise mindset; she recently admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that ending her love affair with Taco Bell was harder than she expected — but so worth it.

“I’ve been trying to be more healthy, and ugh, it’s the worst! It’s awful,” Kendrick joked. “The worst part is I feel so much better… I’m trying to work out and eat some vegetables, and it’s awful. I hate it! I feel like, ‘Oh, this is how healthy people feel. I get the appeal.’ I was hoping I’d do it as an experiment, and I’d feel exactly the same so I could go back to eating Taco Bell whenever I wanted.”

Kendrick can laugh it off all she wants, but healthy eating is important and necessary — especially as aging metabolisms slow. Now that she’s relying on vegetables rather than Crunchwrap Supremes to get her through her 30s, she’s also realizing the importance of a good night’s sleep.

“I’m not one who can get by on six hours sleep night after night,” she says. “You can see it on my face and hear it in my voice. When working 14-hour days, I have to go home, go to sleep and wake up in time for crew call.”

As for her fitness routine? She says she’ll settle for a treadmill if she absolutely has to, but prefers other more exciting exercises.

“If I’m on set and there’s no other option, I get on a treadmill, but that’s my most hated thing,” she admits to LA Times. “I used to exercise an hour every day — no excuses. I live in absolutes: I either exercise every day or I let myself off the hook. I’m trying to find that balance of working out three or four days a week and sticking to it.”

In the end, her workout of choice is walking vigorously without a trainer in her face or popping over to the Pure Barre studio for a morning class.

“I live in a part of L.A. where I can take a hike straight out my front door,” she adds. Acalorie-burning and heart-pumping hike up the hills of Los Angeles sounds pretty good to us!

