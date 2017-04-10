Amy Schumer Hits Back at Body Shamers With Her Own Bikini Photos

(Photo: Instagram / @amyschumer)

If there’s one girl we can count on to defend body positivity, it’s Amy Schumer.

The 35-year-old comedian and actress, who posed in a white Ralph Lauren one-piece swimsuit for the cover of InStyle, posted a series of bikini shots to her Instagram story on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline,” she concluded her series, which included her leaping in the air, riding in a boat and paddle boarding.

Her posts come just days after South Shore Swimwear designer Dana Duggan posted a scathing comment on Schumer’s cover.

“Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit,” Duggan wrote on Instagram, adding a vomit emoji.

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Fans were quick to defend Schumer on Instagram. “@southshoreswimwear not everyone should be in a swimsuit?! Swimwear is not just for women who are a size 2!” one commenter wrote. “She is a real woman with a real body. Bravo to @instylemagazine for showcasing her. She looks beautiful.”

In a comment to The Huffington Post, Duggan defended her comment, telling the publication, “I appreciate the free press. It’s called freedom of speech. I can have my opinion, and you can have yours. I’m tired of the media and publications trying to push the fat agenda. It’s not healthy, and it’s not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?”

Schumer’s bikini posts have made it clear she won’t let body shamers affect her mindset. In fact, in her InStyle issue, she told the magazine she’s not worried about aging one bit.

MORE: Amy Schumer Is ‘Too Blessed to Be Stressed’ About Not Looking Like a Model

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on,” she said. “Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet.”

[H/T Instagram/@cristinaehrlich]

Related:

This Plus-Size Woman Turns Body-Shaming Comments Into Empowering Art

Kelly Rowland Had the Best Response After a Troll Called Her Booty ‘Old Looking’

One Teen Brilliantly Claps Back at Instagram Commenters Making Fun of Her Armpit Hair