‘American Idol’ Alum Danny Gokey Is Expecting His Third Child

We have great expectations for this year!!! 2017 is gonna be awesome!! 🙌🏼🙏🏼. This is your season to rise and shine!! A photo posted by Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

American Idol‘s Danny Gokey is off to a great start in 2017.

The alum revealed he is expecting his third child with his wife Leyicet Peralta.

During an interview with PEOPLE, he thought back on the day he found out he was going to be a dad again.

“Literally, Dec. 31, she showed me the pregnancy stick and I was like, ‘You’re kidding me, you’re serious?’” he remembers. “I was on cloud nine.”

The two already share Daniel Emanuel, 4, and Victoria Isabella, 2.

“When we told my son that there’s a baby in the belly, he said that there’s a baby in his belly after,” Gokey said of Daniel. Gokey says his family time is important and splurged and bought a bus to take his family on tour with him while he’s on the road. He said while he wasn’t sure if he could “afford it” he said he “went and bought it anyway.”

“I refuse to miss out on my children’s lives,” Gokey said. “I think we need to invest in the right things and they’ll take care of themselves.”

He admits the best part of fatherhood is getting the chance to “instill them with the education and the knowledge of the things that I’ve learned to make their life better.”

He continues, “Everyone’s waiting for that perfect moment before they have kids and my career is doing the best it’s ever been yet. One thing I didn’t want to believe in is that I couldn’t have a family and do music at the same time.”

Congrats to the happy family!

