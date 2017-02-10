These Total Body Fitness Challenges from Jillian Michaels Will Work Your Muscles Like Never Before

(Photo: Instagram / @jillianmichaels)

When we think #FitnessGoals, we can’t help but immediately think of the incredible Jillian Michaels. We love how she’s living proof that strong is the new skinny, and we totally admire the way she’s showing women everywhere that creating a healthy, balanced lifestyle is imperative for physical, mental and emotional well-being.

And it’s no secret the fitness guru puts in the work to get those amazing results — exhibit A: the new Instagram video she posted to show her fans some of her go-to tricep moves. The crazy-challenging circuit features everything from classic push-ups to innovative moves like plank jacks, and it’s sure to challenge even the most seasoned fitness aficionado. Michaels makes it very clear that this isn’t a workout for beginners — in fact, she dedicates it to all her “ninjas” out there. But, she still offers a variety of beginner’s workouts on her app at www.jillianmichaels.com.

If you’re looking for a way to step up your fitness routine in 2017, we dare you to try Michael’s insane challenge below. But don’t stop there — after you’ve completed (er, attempted to complete) her arm workout, turn your routine into a full-body challenge with her other videos focusing on essential core, chest, butt and leg moves to tone every single inch!

Tricep Challenge

Ok. This is for my ninjas out there. Crazy triceps challenge circuit. Have at it!! And yes I have many BEGINNER workouts as well on my app at www.jillianmichaels.com. @malibufitness A video posted by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Chest Challenge

Here’s a fun chest CHALLENGE circuit from https://www.jillianmichaels.com Do each move for 30 seconds with 10 seconds of rest between each. Do each circuit 3 times. Also come see my live motivational show, get tickets & VIPs now: www.jillianmichaelslive.com A video posted by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Ab Challenge

A video posted by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Butt Challenge

This squat variation is great for working your booty. It is also good to combine it with a bicep curl or an anterior raise to counter balance the squat and work multiple muscle groups at the same time! A video posted by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Oct 6, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

Leg Challenge

Challenge move time! The duck walk a.k.a quad killer. Try to work this into a circuit if you dare. Shoot for a 30 second interval 3 times. A video posted by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Nov 15, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

