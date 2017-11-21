9 Moves to Get Rid of a Flat Butt

Ready to give that booty a boost? If you don’t have a whole lot of junk in the trunk or are looking to turn flab to fab, then we’ve got some moves for you. These exercises are all focused on the glutes, so you can incorporate them into your fitness routines and tone your tushy.

Depending on your fitness level, repeat this workout two to three times for a complete booty booster. Do it three to five times a week and you’ll see results ASAP.

Leg Lift Tap

Feel that booty burn with a leg lift tap. You will have to really focus your muscles — especially the glutes — so that you can stay in control of this move.

Step 1: Begin by lying on your side, cradling your head in the lower arm. Place the other hand in front of you for balance. Make sure your feet, knees, hips and shoulders create one straight line, and stack the feet on top of each other.

Step 2: Exhale and lift the top leg as high as you can without rotating the hips. Stay in control.

Step 3: Bring the leg in front of you and tap the toe to the floor. This is not a rest. Immediately bring it back up to the lifted position, return it to the other leg and begin again.

Perform 15 reps on each side.

Squat and Lift

This is a great squat variation that will work your inner thighs and booty. You’ll want to make sure you’ve stretched before diving into this move!

Step 1: Begin with your feet under the shoulders and hinge the hips backward so you come into a crouched squat. Keep the arms in front of you however you want so you can keep the chest lifted.

Step 2: Push out of the squat on one leg as the other leg lifts out to the side, completely extended. Crunch that same-side oblique to stay balanced. Replace the foot and repeat.

Perform 15 reps on each side.

Jump Squats

A squat jump is a great way to take your typical squat to the next level by adding a powerful jump at the end! Not only will your booty and quads get a workout, but this will raise your heart rate as well.

Step 1: To perform this plyometric exercise, first stand with the feet slightly outside the shoulders (wherever your squat stance is) and drop the hips backward and down. Send the arms straight out in front of you to help the chest stay lifted. Double check your knee position – make sure they’re staying behind your toes.

Step 2: Push through your heels to drive out of the squat. Roll through the foot to lift into your jump, bringing the arms overhead to help propel you upward. Land softly and quietly with bent knees. If you can go right back into your squat, do it! Otherwise, take the soft-knee landing and reset for the next squat.

Perform 10 reps.

Glute Bridge with Dumbbell

In this move you’ll be lifting your booty to build a more lifted booty! If you find that this is too challenging or uncomfortable, you can ditch the dumbbell.

Step 1: Lie on your back with the knees bent and feet on the floor. Place a dumbbell between the hip bones and hold it there with your hands during the entire movement. Make sure your shoulder blades are tucked underneath and your neck is comfortable.

Step 2: Exhale and drive through your heels as you squeeze the glutes to lift. Do not try to lift using your lower back. You should feel tension in the glutes, hamstrings and quads. To help relieve any tension in the lower back, pull the belly button in toward the spine. Stop the lift when your hips are in line with the thighs and torso. Inhale and slowly release the move, rolling the vertebrae down until the pelvis hits the floor, then immediately go for the next rep.

Perform 15 reps.

Glute Bridge March

If you like the glute bridge, ditch the dumbbell and try it with a march. This will have you working your core muscles as well as your glutes for an overall toning result.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Place your hands to your sides, palms down. Squeeze your glutes together as you lift the hips. Push the belly button down into the spine so the lower back isn’t doing any of the work.

Step 2: Keeping the knees bent, lift one leg up until the thigh is completely vertical. As you lift, press into the heel of your grounded foot. Don’t let those hips drop! Release the leg and repeat on the other side.

Perform 15 reps on each side.

Weighted Donkey Kick

This move has you working your booty in a whole new way. If it’s a little too tricky, you can lose the weight. Either way, you’ll be toning your tush!

Step 1: Come to all fours and slide a dumbbell into the crease behind your knee. Bend the leg to squeeze it into place. Flex the foot.

Step 2: Exhale and press the bent leg up like your stamping your foot on the ceiling. Try to get the thigh parallel with the floor. Do this lift without shifting your weight into one side. Keep the hips square to the floor and let the back arch a little. Bring the knee back down, but don’t rest! Send back up for another rep!

Perform 15 reps on each side.

Reverse Flutter Kicks

Work your glutes and your hamstrings in this move! It may not look challenging in the photos, but once you really get into this move, you’ll feel the burn!

Step 1: Lie on your belly and rest your head on your arms. Squeeze the glutes and lift the legs off of the floor just enough so the thighs are still touching.

Step 2: Lift one leg higher until the thigh peels away from the mat, then lower it as the other leg

Perform this move for 45 seconds.

Single Leg Frog Lifts

The name may seem silly but this move is all business! The Single Leg Frog Lift targets your outer hip muscles to really tone and tighten the booty. It’s a tricky move, but it’ll have a big effect.

Step 1: This is one of the most challenging and effective moves for targeting your external hip muscles, which have a major impact on your glutes. Lie face-down on the floor with your arms folded under your head, legs extended straight behind you. Bend one leg, knee pointed out, and place your foot on the back of your other knee.

Step 2: Squeeze the glute on the same side of the bent leg and lift the knee from the floor by a few inches. Try not to push your weight completely into the opposite hip. Hold at the top and gently release.

Perform 15 reps on each side.

Booty Kicks

If you’ve got a sturdy chair, then this is a great addition to your at-home workout routine. You’ll feel the burn in your supporting leg as you kick back. Don’t worry if you can’t get your leg as high up; just do what’s comfortable.

Step 1: As you see Amanda do below, set one foot about 6 inches in front of the chair (this will vary on your height). Place the opposite hand on the back of the chair and your other hand on the seat to keep the chair stable. Slightly bend your standing leg.

Step 2: Bring the top leg to a 90-degree bend, trying to get the knee as close to the same height as your hip. Flex the foot for more control if you want.

Step 3: Kick the leg behind you, keeping your chest square to the floor and most of your weight in the standing leg. If you can get your leg as high as Amanda, awesome, but go only as high as you can with good control. Bring the leg back to the 90-degree bend to begin the next rep.

Perform 15 reps on each side.