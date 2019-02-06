13 Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes To Make At Home

Salads are healthy, right? Healthy greens, crisp vegetables, legumes, and crunchy nuts packed with omega-3’s…all make for a delicious bowl full of superfoods. Then you pile on store-bought salad dressings filled with preservatives, additives, high cholesterol, sugar and fat…yikes! Making your own salad dressings ensures you have control over all of the ingredients that you are eating. Plus, you make the dressings as you need them which makes them taste extremely fresh and multiple salad dressing bottles don’t overload your fridge.
Each flavor-packed dressing on our list comes together pretty quickly with only a handful of ingredients that you probably already have on-hand. Store these dressings in air-tight sealed containers or Mason jars and they will stay fresh in the fridge for about a week.
1. Creamy Greek Dressing
That delicious Greek salad recipe isn’t going to dress itself! This Greek yogurt-based, zesty dressing clocks in at only 131 calories per serving, so drizzle away…guilt-free!
Recipe: Creamy Greek Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
Mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 131
Calories from fat: 120
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 173mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 1g
2. Light Bleu Cheese Dressing
A classic…and so easy to make your own version at home! Try this creamy dressing on salads, as a sandwich spread, on burgers, in place of sour cream or as a dip for pretzels and veggies.
Recipe: Light Bleu Cheese Dressing
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons fat-free milk
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
- ½ cup reduced-fat bleu cheese crumbles
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, milk, vinegar, and dry mustard until incorporated.
- Gently stir in the blue cheese crumbles, and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- If the dressing is too thick, add more fat-free milk 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Best tasting when it sits in refrigerator overnight before using, to let the flavors meld.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 49
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 6mg
Sodium: 162mg
Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 3g
3. Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Recipe: Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 3 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- ½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup light mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Combine all the dressing ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth.
- Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 tablespoons)
Calories: 49
Calories from fat: 25
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 144mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 3g
4. Skinny Sweet and Sour Dressing
This Sweet and Sour dressing is such a treat and pairs well with fruity salads. Try it on our Tropical Detox Salad that is packed with tropical fruits like pineapple, grapefruit, kiwi and mango!
Recipe: Skinny Sweet and Sour Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1½ tablespoons
Ingredients
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- ½ cup distilled white vinegar
- ¼ cup white onion, finely diced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dry mustard
- 1 tsp celery seed
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Using a blender or food processor, blend until all ingredients are mixed well or emulsified.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ tablespoons)
Calories: 143
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 291mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 8g
Protein: 0g
5. Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing
When summer rolls around, do you crave Panera’s Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing as much as we do? Now you can make your own version. Nothing beats the option of making your own seemingly store-bought recipe! Top our Copycat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad with this and you’ll be set.
Recipe: Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 2 cups chopped strawberries
- ½ cup white balsamic vinegar (or regular, but the dressing will be darker)
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Instructions
Combine all of the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds together in a high-speed blender or food processor and mix until smooth.
Stir in the poppy seeds and transfer to an airtight bottle or container with a lid (like a mason jar) and store in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 119
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: .5g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 34mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 2g
6. Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing
You’ll swoon over our lightened-up version of Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Only 50 calories for 3 large tablespoons. Use this spicy, cool ranch on your salads, toppings for burgers or as a low-cal dipping sauce.
Recipe: Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 3 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- ½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup light mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp parsley
- 1 Tbsp fresh dill
- 1 Tbsp white vinegar
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp dried chives
- 2-3 (or to taste) chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
Instructions
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth — makes about 2 cups of dressing.
- Store in air-tight container in fridge for up to 1-2 weeks.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 tablespoons)
Calories: 50
Calories from fat: 20
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 162mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 2g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 1
7. Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing
Our Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing uses a light yogurt base to keep things on the lighter side, and a kick of hot sauce to spice things up a bit! Your entire family will love this low-cal, spicy dressing. Try it on our Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad!
Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing
Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 tablespoon
Ingredients
- ½ cup ranch yogurt dressing
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
Instructions
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the ingredients.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)
Calories: 45
Calories from fat: 60
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: .5g
Cholesterol: 5mg
Sodium: 343mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 1g
Smart Points: 2
8. Zesty Caesar Dressing
Recipe: Zesty Caesar Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp water
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp black pepper
Instructions
Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir with a whisk until smooth. Makes 1 cup.
Store in air-tight container for up to a week in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 20
Calories from fat: 15
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 75mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 0g
9. Italian House Dressing
This Italian dressing recipe is lightened-up, zesty and the dressing your waistline has been asking for—minus all the preservatives and additives of store-bought. Try it with our Italian Chopped Salad recipe or your favorite salad. This dressing will soon become one of your go-tos!
Recipe: Italian House Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1 tablespoon
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons garlic
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup canola oil
Instructions
- Combine all of the ingredients except the canola oil in a blender or food processor and blend until combined.
- With the blender or food processor on the lowest setting, stream in the oil slowly until the dressing is emulsified.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)
Calories: 109
Calories from fat: 96
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 64mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 0g
10. Light Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
A lighter version, homemade version on one of your store-bought favorites! You’ll also want to try this quick dressing to bring zing and zest to our Skinny French Country Salad!
Recipe: Light Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 6 tablespoons canola oil (or olive oil)
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dry)
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Whisk all of the ingredients together in small mixing bowl until emulsified.
Alternate instructions: Pour all of the ingredients in a mason jar, close the top and shake until emulsified.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 193
Calories from fat: 180
Fat: 21g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 15mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 0g
11. Creamy Poppyseed Dressing
This easy dressing comes together in less than 5 minutes! You probably actually already have all the ingredients on hand! This pairs well with fruit based salads, or even tossed with fresh cut fruit. Try it with our Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad!
Recipe: Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons organic honey
- ½ teaspoon poppyseeds
- salt, to taste
Instructions
Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl until combined.
Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 57
Calories from fat: 31
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 4mg
Sodium: 122mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 1g
12. Citrus Vinaigrette
This summery dressing packs some zing with flavorful ingredients like red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. This will easily become your new favorite vinaigrette—light and sweet, yet not over powering. Perfect for seafood salads.
Recipe: Citrus Vinaigrette
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions:
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar, orange juice, Dijon mustard, stevia, salt, and black pepper.
- Slowly whisk in the oil until the vinaigrette comes together (emulsifies).
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 89
Fat: 9.6g
Saturated Fat: 1.3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 195mg
Carbohydrates: 1.4g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 0g
13. Zesty Avocado Cilantro Buttermilk Dressing
We HAD to include this delicious, creamy dressing with a slight kick from Skinnytaste! Enhance bland grilled chicken salads, as a mayo substitute on a sandwich, on Mexican Ranch Burgers or as a healthy dip! What’s more? This dressing is low-carb, gluten-free, egg-free and vegetarian. Get the recipe here.
