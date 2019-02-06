13 Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes To Make At Home

Salads are healthy, right? Healthy greens, crisp vegetables, legumes, and crunchy nuts packed with omega-3’s…all make for a delicious bowl full of superfoods. Then you pile on store-bought salad dressings filled with preservatives, additives, high cholesterol, sugar and fat…yikes! Making your own salad dressings ensures you have control over all of the ingredients that you are eating. Plus, you make the dressings as you need them which makes them taste extremely fresh and multiple salad dressing bottles don’t overload your fridge.

Each flavor-packed dressing on our list comes together pretty quickly with only a handful of ingredients that you probably already have on-hand. Store these dressings in air-tight sealed containers or Mason jars and they will stay fresh in the fridge for about a week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Creamy Greek Dressing

That delicious Greek salad recipe isn’t going to dress itself! This Greek yogurt-based, zesty dressing clocks in at only 131 calories per serving, so drizzle away…guilt-free!

Recipe: Creamy Greek Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons fresh dill

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 131

Calories from fat: 120

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 173mg

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 1g

2. Light Bleu Cheese Dressing

A classic…and so easy to make your own version at home! Try this creamy dressing on salads, as a sandwich spread, on burgers, in place of sour cream or as a dip for pretzels and veggies.

Recipe: Light Bleu Cheese Dressing

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

3 tablespoons fat-free milk

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

½ cup reduced-fat bleu cheese crumbles

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, milk, vinegar, and dry mustard until incorporated. Gently stir in the blue cheese crumbles, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. If the dressing is too thick, add more fat-free milk 1 tablespoon at a time. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Best tasting when it sits in refrigerator overnight before using, to let the flavors meld.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 49

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 6mg

Sodium: 162mg

Carbohydrates: 2g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 3g

3. Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Recipe: Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon fresh chives

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Combine all the dressing ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth. Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 tablespoons)

Calories: 49

Calories from fat: 25

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 144mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 3g

4. Skinny Sweet and Sour Dressing

This Sweet and Sour dressing is such a treat and pairs well with fruity salads. Try it on our Tropical Detox Salad that is packed with tropical fruits like pineapple, grapefruit, kiwi and mango!

Recipe: Skinny Sweet and Sour Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1½ tablespoons

Ingredients

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

½ cup distilled white vinegar

¼ cup white onion, finely diced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp celery seed

¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

Using a blender or food processor, blend until all ingredients are mixed well or emulsified.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ tablespoons)

Calories: 143

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 291mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 0g

5. Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing

When summer rolls around, do you crave Panera’s Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing as much as we do? Now you can make your own version. Nothing beats the option of making your own seemingly store-bought recipe! Top our Copycat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad with this and you’ll be set.

Recipe: Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

2 cups chopped strawberries

½ cup white balsamic vinegar (or regular, but the dressing will be darker)

¼ cup canola oil

1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Instructions

Combine all of the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds together in a high-speed blender or food processor and mix until smooth. Stir in the poppy seeds and transfer to an airtight bottle or container with a lid (like a mason jar) and store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 119

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: .5g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 34mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 2g

6. Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing

You’ll swoon over our lightened-up version of Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Only 50 calories for 3 large tablespoons. Use this spicy, cool ranch on your salads, toppings for burgers or as a low-cal dipping sauce.

Recipe: Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 3 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup light mayonnaise

2 Tbsp parsley

1 Tbsp fresh dill

1 Tbsp white vinegar

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried chives

2-3 (or to taste) chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth — makes about 2 cups of dressing. Store in air-tight container in fridge for up to 1-2 weeks.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 tablespoons)

Calories: 50

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 162mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 1

7. Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Our Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing uses a light yogurt base to keep things on the lighter side, and a kick of hot sauce to spice things up a bit! Your entire family will love this low-cal, spicy dressing. Try it on our Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad!

Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

½ cup ranch yogurt dressing

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the ingredients.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)

Calories: 45

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: .5g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 343mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 1g

Smart Points: 2

8. Zesty Caesar Dressing

Recipe: Zesty Caesar Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp black pepper

Instructions

Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir with a whisk until smooth. Makes 1 cup. Store in air-tight container for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 20

Calories from fat: 15

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 75mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 0g

9. Italian House Dressing

This Italian dressing recipe is lightened-up, zesty and the dressing your waistline has been asking for—minus all the preservatives and additives of store-bought. Try it with our Italian Chopped Salad recipe or your favorite salad. This dressing will soon become one of your go-tos!

Recipe: Italian House Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons garlic

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup canola oil

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the canola oil in a blender or food processor and blend until combined. With the blender or food processor on the lowest setting, stream in the oil slowly until the dressing is emulsified.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)

Calories: 109

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 64mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 0g

10. Light Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

A lighter version, homemade version on one of your store-bought favorites! You’ll also want to try this quick dressing to bring zing and zest to our Skinny French Country Salad!

Recipe: Light Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

6 tablespoons canola oil (or olive oil)

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dry)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Whisk all of the ingredients together in small mixing bowl until emulsified. Alternate instructions: Pour all of the ingredients in a mason jar, close the top and shake until emulsified.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 193

Calories from fat: 180

Fat: 21g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 15mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 0g

11. Creamy Poppyseed Dressing

This easy dressing comes together in less than 5 minutes! You probably actually already have all the ingredients on hand! This pairs well with fruit based salads, or even tossed with fresh cut fruit. Try it with our Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad!

Recipe: Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons organic honey

½ teaspoon poppyseeds

salt, to taste

Instructions

Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 57

Calories from fat: 31

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 122mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 1g

12. Citrus Vinaigrette

This summery dressing packs some zing with flavorful ingredients like red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. This will easily become your new favorite vinaigrette—light and sweet, yet not over powering. Perfect for seafood salads.

Recipe: Citrus Vinaigrette

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup orange juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar, orange juice, Dijon mustard, stevia, salt, and black pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil until the vinaigrette comes together (emulsifies).

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 89

Fat: 9.6g

Saturated Fat: 1.3g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 195mg

Carbohydrates: 1.4g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 0g

13. Zesty Avocado Cilantro Buttermilk Dressing

We HAD to include this delicious, creamy dressing with a slight kick from Skinnytaste! Enhance bland grilled chicken salads, as a mayo substitute on a sandwich, on Mexican Ranch Burgers or as a healthy dip! What’s more? This dressing is low-carb, gluten-free, egg-free and vegetarian. Get the recipe here.

» Read More: The Best and Worst Salad Dressings For Your Waistline