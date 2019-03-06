8 Weird Things You Didn’t Know About Losing Weight

Who says entertainment and learning can’t go hand in hand, huh?

We’ve compiled eight unusual, beneficial and some downright weird facts regarding weight loss for you to peruse. After reading these juicy facts, you’ll ace the health category at trivia this week, we promise.

1. It’s all genetics

There are three body types: ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph. Let’s break it down so you can identify your body type. Knowing which body type you are can help you in your weight loss journey.

Ectomorph: You’re perpetually skinny, can eat whatever you want without gaining much weight, have thin shoulders, flatter chests and super fast metabolisms. Gaining weight is hard for you guys!

Mesomorph: You’re the natural athlete, with strong bones and muscles. Gaining and losing weight is easy for you, as well as obtaining muscle mass.

Endomorph: You’re a soft body that finds it super easy to gain fat. You’re probably of a shorter build with strong leg muscles, but find it hard to lose weight.

(Photo: Shutterstock.com)

2. Ear infections can affect your taste buds.

(Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Say what! The chorda tympani connects facial nerves and the middle-ear, partially responsible for taste reception on the tip of your tongue! Turns out, having a lot of inner-ear infections as a child can affect your taste buds, giving you a preference for energy-rich and fatty foods. A recent study actually linked this to obesity!

3. Stress makes you fat

Yikes, this one hits a little too close to home! We all have stressors in our lives, whether it’s a picky boss, kids that won’t obey, student loan payments or finding money for new tires. The truth of the matter is, stress takes up a lot of mental capacity, eventually draining us of our energy. So what do you do when you need a pick-me-up after an unpleasant day or meeting? You eat! This can lead to mindless snacking, as well as unnecessary trips to the kitchen or vending machine. In short—if you don’t deal with stress properly, you’ll probably gain some extra poundage.

It’s important that you find a way to cope with your stress. Lucky you, we have some ideas! Try some calming yoga poses, spend more time in nature, be sure to make “you time” every day and surround yourself with positive thinkers. (That’s just to name a few. Find more ways to relieve stress here!)

4. Lost weight? Chances are you'll always think of yourself as fat.

It’s ingrained in our brains somehow to think that we’re fat, even if we’ve lost tons of weight! This comes from years of being overweight and internalizing all those extra pounds. According to a new study, people’s view of you might not change immediately once you’ve started to lose weight, either. It takes time for brains to change a person’s identity from “overweight” to “fit”.

5. People have tried some seriously gross ways to lose weight.

Remember when Creed from “The Office” sold Kelly Kapoor that tapeworm? Yeah, we do too, and apparently that’s a real thing happening in the diet and weight loss world. Our recommendation? Don’t do it. There are safer ways to lose weight. Try using a detox water, or weight loss gadget to kickstart your journey instead!

6. Sitting at your desk can kill you.

Now before you freak out, hear us out! Our modern world supports a sedentary lifestyle. After all, we sit during our commute, to eat, to watch TV, to work, to hang out with our friends and the list goes on. Turns out, even if you do exercise regularly, that’s not enough to keep you safe from the dangers of the “office lifestyle.” That’s just science, people. Try some at-your-desk exercises to keep your blood flowing at work!

7. Kissing is exercise.

You might be past that hours-of-making-out-on-the-couch point in your relationship, but you shouldn’t ignore kissing as a fun activity with your partner—and also a form of exercise! Because apparently light kissing for an hour burns 68 calories, according to Woman’s Day’s sexologist. You might be thinking, “Oh my gosh, a whole hour?” Yes, a whole hour. You can do it! You always said you wanted to work out with your husband, and here’s your opportunity.

» Read More: 23 Kinds of Kisses You Have To Experience At Least Once

8. There are some places you can’t get fat.

Fat cells don’t exist in your eyelids, esophagus, or brain. We guess that’s a good thing, right?

