8 Swaps For a Healthier (and More Fun!) Easter Basket

Here at Skinny Mom, we love family traditions. But, we also love NEW family traditions. Mix up those Easter baskets with creative egg stuffers. Channel your Christmas stocking stuffer mentality…except miniaturize it! We reached out across the web to get unique, clever ideas. The responses were overwhelming. Now of course there were plenty of ideas like silly putty, granola bars and trail mix. But, we wanted novel ideas that would put Mr. Cottontail himself in a carrot spin. Here are our nine favorite ideas:

Chalk It Up: Get your kiddos up and active with bubbles, chalk and jump rope kits. Now, you may have to squeeze that jump-rope into a bigger egg. But, they’re out there and they’re so much fun to fill!

The College Kid: Think logically about this one. As much as college kids still LOVE pretty things, they HATE spending money on supplies. So, combine the cute with the practical. Micro and mini USB drives fit in the smaller eggs. They come in all kinds of shapes and there are even ones shaped like famous cartoons, adorable owls, etc. Check out some here! Underwear. They always need new, clean undies. With places like Victoria Secret Pink and American Eagle, both your girls and boys can have fresh and fun basics!