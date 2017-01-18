8 Skinny + Sensational Flatbread Recipes

Why are we in love with flatbreads? Most obviously because they make us feel like we are eating an actual pizza, but with less calories. I love flatbreads because they satiate me in ways no other “skinny” food can. By offering both taste and texture, I just can’t get enough of them.

Flatbreads are the skinny update to Friday Night Pizza Night because they are healthier than frozen or delivery pizza and kids love to help make them; but you can even go beyond the pizza and enjoy flatbreads for sandwiches and even in place of hamburger buns. The options are endless, but here are 8 sensational recipes to get you started.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Homemade Flatbread Recipe: If you enjoy making your own dough, you might enjoy baking up some of your own flatbreads. You can make a bunch and freeze them for later. (via Food Network)

3. Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread: This tasty flatbread is full of flavor and always impresses a crowd. (via Skinny Mom)

4. Homemade Gluten-free Flatbread Recipe: Also known as Socca (France), Farinata (Italy), and Fainá (South America). This gluten-free thin-crust pizza is actually made from chickpea flour. (via The Chicagoist)

5. California Dreaming Foldit Club: This 300 calorie sandwich is made with Hungry Girl Foldit Flatbread, available at Walmart. (via Flatbread)

6. Special K Ham, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Flatbread Breakfast Sandwich: Okay, so this isn’t a recipe and it isn’t an open-face pizza-like flatbread, but the Special K flatbread sandwiches deserve a mention for being made of a delicious combination of multigrain flatbread, real eggs, pepper jack cheese and smoky ham. At 200 calories, 12g of protein and 3g of fiber, these flatbread sandwiches are a great way to start your morning off right!

7. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Flatbread: Make Mexican night festive and easy with this skinny flatbread recipe. Skinny tip: follow this recipe for make ahead shredded chicken! (via Skinny Mom)

8. Weight Watchers Flatout® Thin Crust Pear & Gorgonzola Pizza: I love a good salad pizza and this one has it all: pears, gorgonzola, and pecans.