7 Fall Veggies and Their Health Benefits

With the cooler weather of autumn comes the fall veggie season! Whether you grow your own veggies in your backyard or pick them up at the farmer’s market, you’re sure to consume these healthy staples of fall no matter what!

Carrots: Carrots are great veggies because you can grow them pretty late into the season and they contain high amounts of vitamin A, amino acids, antioxidants and minerals. Although they are high in beta-carotene, which is good for your vision, an old wise tale tells of carrots giving you the ability to see in the dark. The wise tale may be false, but it could be a good trick to get your kids to eat their veggies! Try our skinny glazed carrots for dinner tonight!

Broccoli: High in vitamin C and fiber, broccoli also contains nutrients with anti-cancer properties. The satisfying crunch in our broccoli salad is enough to make anyone’s stomach growl, and you’ll feel better knowing that this satisfying veggie is good for you! While you’re at it, you should also check out broccoli and cheese stuffed chicken for a meal the entire family will love.

Pumpkin: Okay, so pumpkins are technically fruits, but we’d be amiss if we didn’t include them on this list. Pumpkins are the reason for the season and we will give you any excuse to incorporate them into your diet! They’re low in calories, rich in vital antioxidants and high in fiber. Plus, they help us enjoy autumn and keep our minds off the colder months ahead. Our Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread makes for an amazing skinny pumpkin dessert.

Spaghetti Squash: Also technically a fruit, spaghetti squash gets its name from its insides, which resemble spaghetti noodles. They’re a much healthier option than pasta because they’re low in bad carbs and high in fiber. Plus, they’re so good that your kids won’t even be able to tell the difference! Check out these Skinny Spaghetti Squash Tacos!

Beets: Beets are armed with the mineral boron (which is responsible for producing sex hormones), belalains (a phytonutrient that helps detox your body), and folate (which helps prevent birth defects). They also contain the amino acid betaine, which is sometimes used to help combat depression. As crazy as it sounds, we love using beets in smoothies! Check out some beet smoothies here.

Cauliflower: Low in fat and carbs, but high in fiber, folate, vitamin C and water, what more could you ask for in a veggie? They also make for an amazing Cheesy Cauliflower Soup or you can even use them in a cauliflower crust pizza!

Kale: Kale is on superfood lists everywhere for a reason! Not only is it a dark leafy green, one of the healthiest foods you can eat, but it also contains beta carotene, vitamin K, vitamin C and high amounts of calcium. We love kale chips as an alternative to potato chips, but you should also try our Butternut Squash and Kale Quinoa Stuffing.

What are some of your favorite fall veggies? Share your recipes with us below!