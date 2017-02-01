7 10-Minute Meals Nutritionists Eat on Insanely Busy Days

Ever wonder what nutritionists eat when they’re strapped for time? One thing’s for sure — they certainly don’t roll through the drive-thru, promising to themselves that they’ll cook dinner tomorrow. (Guilty!)

These seven nutritionists share their favorite quick, go-to meals. The best part about these (besides the fact they’re delicious) is that they’ll all be ready in 10 minutes or less.

1. Waffles: Who says waffles are unhealthy? Joy Bauer, M.S., R.D., the nutrition and health expert for NBC’s TODAY Show says one of the easiest breakfast options is to heat up a whole-grain waffle and top it with peanut butter and blueberries. Yum!

2. Oatmeal: Don’t forget about this classic. Registered dietitian and author of Fearless Feeding Maryanne Jacobsen says to combine oatmeal, flax meal, a teaspoon of brown sugar, some walnut halves, raisins and skim milk for a warm, hearty and fiber-filled meal.

3. Greek yogurt: Nutritionist and trainer David Goldman says to throw some mixed berries, nuts and a bit of honey onto plain Greek yogurt. You’ll love the sweet snack or breakfast and feel full until your next meal.

4. Cottage cheese: If you aren’t a believer in cottage cheese yet, it’s time to broaden your horizons. Paul Kriegler, R.D., weight loss specialist at Life Time Fitness says that for full flavor, stable energy levels and better satiety, reach for full-fat cottage cheese and top it with fruit and nuts.

5. Caprese sandwich: Get an easy, flavorful lunch with a Caprese salad, says Mitzi Dulan, R.D., author of The Pinterest Diet. “I love half of a whole-wheat sandwich thin with melted fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic vinegar, avocado, basil, and a little sea salt,” she said.

6. Eggs: Quick, easy and delicious! “They are so easy to whip up and are packed full of nutrients,” says Katie Cavuto, M.S., R.D., the dietician for the Phillies and the Flyers. “I can toss in some baby greens and even add cooked grains or beans, which I try to keep on-hand in the fridge.”

7. Wrap: There’s not much easier to make than a wrap. Registered dietitian Shelly Marie Redmond says to simply combine deli turkey, salad greens and some spicy mustard for a simple, tasty, on-the-go meal.

8. DIY frozen meal: If you’re super busy, you understand the convenience of frozen veggies. Kristin Kirkpatrick, M.S., R.D., and a wellness manager at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, says to throw together some black beans, frozen broccoli and frozen brown rice. “Put them all in a pan with a little olive oil and herbs of your choice, and you’ve got a healthy, balanced, and delicious dinner within a few minutes,” she said.

How many of these foods do you eat? Will you add any to your diet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.