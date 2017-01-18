6 Simple and Succulent Homemade Energy Bars

We live in a fast-paced culture where the easiest grab and go snacks are typically fast food drive-thrus. Rather than always snacking on unhealthy foods, why not make something for the road that skips the unnecessary calories? Check out these six mouthwatering energy bars that are quick and simple to make that are perfect for an on-the-go snack!

Cranberry Pecan Power Bars: Gluten-free and filled with nutritious ingredients like creamy almond butter and cranberry these power bars are perfect for a hearty snack to give your body and taste buds a boost! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

Chocolate Cream Caramel Bars: Chock-full of natural goodness, such as flax seed, chia seed, pumpkin seed and hemp seed, these bars are a perfect treat that provide long-lasting energy. Plus, as an added bonus, they’re vegan! (via This Rawsome Vegan Life)

Chunky Monkey Energy Bars: Who doesn’t love this classic Ben & Jerry’s flavor? These energy bars have the same great taste; the only difference is that they’re healthy and give you loads of energy. How could you not love that?! (via Fit Sugar)

Blueberry Pumpkin Seed Energy Bars:These bars are simply amazing. Loaded with healthy ingredients like flax seeds, almonds, blueberries and pumpkin seeds, they are a great way to get your kids to eat fruits and nuts! (via There’s A Newf In My Soup)

Apple Cinnamon Energy Bars: Apple cinnamon is a breakfast combo classic, and these bars definitely live up to the hype. The flavors go together perfectly and the ingredients are super simple. (via Bright Eyed Baker)

Last Minute Protein Energy Bars: These are great for those days when you just need a quick fix. They are a great source of protein and use sunflower seed-based butter instead of peanut butter, which is extra healthy and extra yummy! Enjoy! (via Oh She Glows)

