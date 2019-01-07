5 Ways to Change your Morning Routine for Weight Loss

The alarm goes off, you hit the snooze a few times, you try squeezing into the pants that once fit, crawl to the coffee maker, and forget your lunch as you walk out the door…

It is the start of a new year and you promised yourself that your ‘resolution to lose weight’ would actually happen, but you haven’t changed your unhealthy, daily habits.

If this sounds familiar, you’re definitely not alone—this was me, too.

Finally, after 23 years of wishing my new year’s resolutions would come true, and pounds would magically shed from my body, I decided enough was enough. It wasn’t until I took my resolutions seriously, and made long-term lifestyle changes that I lost 65 lbs.

I noticed that changing my morning routine had a significant impact on daily habits and helped me stick to my weight loss goals. Do these five things consistently, to start your day, I know you’ll experience a significant change in your life—just like I did.

1. Fuel Up

Establish a healthy breakfast routine by starting your morning with protein and fiber, which helps keep you full. My favorite option, lately, has been an almond butter banana protein shake.

Take 15 minutes in the morning to enjoy a nutritious and filling meal. It’s worth the time and effort to boost your metabolism and gain energy to start your day.

2. Motivate yourself

You are awesome—did you know that? You should, because it’s true. I struggled with keeping a positive mindset throughout my weight loss journey. I noticed a dramatic change once I started to encourage, and motivate myself.

It’s easy to feel stressed in today’s world. We tend to talk negatively about ourselves, and it can hinder our progress. In the end, having a good attitude can kick start your morning.

3. Create habits

Losing weight seemed extremely overwhelming when I started my journey towards losing 65 pounds. I would say to myself, “How am I ever going to get there? That’s so much weight, how is it possible?”

I had to change my mindset from thinking end result, to short term goals. I created daily, achievable habits that I could focus on. Changing my morning routine was one of them.

Eventually, days turned into weeks, which turned into months, and years. Those daily habits I created lead to my ultimate weight loss.

4. Get moving, first thing

You may think you have to get in a full workout, but that’s not true! Go for a walk around your neighborhood, do some jumping jacks, crush some abs on your living room floor.

Get your endorphins pumping, and blood flowing. Any form of movement will give you loads of energy and help with your mood.

The best morning workout is simply getting your body moving!

5. Plan your day

If you wake up with a plan, you are more likely to stick to it. Plan out your entire day the day before, pick healthy foods, and incorporate some form of exercise. Once you have a solid plan, you can overcome the unpredictability of life.

At the end of the day, simple changes to my morning routine is what kick started my weight loss. Start with these five easy tips and start seeing better results.

Kaelin Poulin is the founder of LadyBoss, a global weight loss movement that has helped more than 1.3 million women learn to love themselves and lose weight. Learn more about Kaelin’s journey losing 65 lbs. and her adventure to motherhood by visiting LadyBoss.com