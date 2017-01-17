5 Tips To Help Finally Lose the Weight

How are you doing with your New Year’s goals? Are you keeping both eyes on the prize and sticking with them? Most people set out with hope and full intentions on reaching them, but sometimes life gets in the way. What we have to remember is that life is always going to get in the way. So if you want something as bad as you think you do, you’ll make the time for it, plan for it, save money for it…whatever it is you need to do to get there, you’ll do it if you truly want it. To help clear the road so you can see your goals more clearly, read on for five quick and effective tips to keep your resolutions on track.

Get a Support System. Team up with a friend that has similar goals to your own so that you can support one another. Promise to meet for walks, swap healthy recipes (we’ve got hundreds!), or just be there to talk each other out of a binge. If you’re not sold on the benefits of bringing your BFF to the gym, read how you can double your results at the gym with a workout buddy.

Food Prep. Set out time once a week to cook your meals for the whole week. Grill extra chicken breasts (or make some slow cooker shredded chicken) to add to salads or wraps, or make a pan of roasted vegetables. Veggies are great to have on hand to add to eggs, sandwiches, sauces, or a side to your protein. Bake some homemade protein bars and other homemade snacks you can have to just grab and go. Having a plan and being prepared with your meals keeps you from reaching into the cookie jar or making a pit stop at Wendy’s on your lunch break. For some time savers, check out 10 Meal Prep Shortcuts that Will Save You Tons of Time.

Journal. Keeping track of what you eat and drink. Yes, every little BLT (bite, lick, and taste). Statistics show that people who keep a food journal are more successful at reaching their goals. Here are three food/fitness tracking tips to help you write more to weigh less!

Plan Your Workout. Every Sunday, sit down and pencil in your workouts for the week. Get up early if you have to, even if it’s just for a 30 minute power walk. You need to create fitness goals, develop a plan and stick to it. Not a morning person? Don’t have an hour a day to spend at the gym? No problem! There are a ton of bodyweight moves you can do throughout the day to still get an effective, calorie-torching workout in. Check out our Fitness Index with hundreds of moves you can do from the comfort of your own home (or office!).

Pat Yourself on the Back. Just like you would for a friend, be sure to give yourself a high-five for every step forward, no matter how little it is. You need to acknowledge your accomplishments with daily positive affirmations. Stop being blinded by your end goal and be aware that every little progress is a victory and should be treated as such.