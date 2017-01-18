5 Foods (Nearly) Every Dietitian Would Recommend for Weight Loss

You may have never spoken to a dietitian about your dietary goals before, but rest assured, we’re here to help. We brought in the professionals to let you know what to eat to lose weight!

This list includes five foods that many different dietitians, nutritionists and health coaches recommended in order to help with weight loss. If these aren’t already a staple of your diet, it might be wise to consider adding them in. Consuming these foods on a daily basis (or routinely throughout the week) combined with regular exercise will put you on the fast track toward weight loss!

1. Dark, leafy greens:Â These include kale, spinach, bok choy, arugula and many more. Eat them raw, mix them in with other vegetables for a sautÃ©, or even rethink your tortilla and use a leafy green as a wrap! Dark greens are chock-full of fiber, which will make you feel full for longer periods of time. Spinach is especially high in folate concentrations, which help keep your heart healthy! Dr. Scott Schreiber, a clinical nutritionist and chiropractor, said that kale specifically is “packed with isothiocyanates, which increase the body’s ability to detoxify. It has tons of vitamin A and fiber, all of which are needed for weight loss.”

2. Seeds:Â We know you’re not a bird, but that doesn’t mean that foods such as chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds can’t give you a nutritional boost. These little guys pack a mean punch: They are a great source of protein (looking at you, vegetarians), have tons of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and nutrients.Â Rebecca Lewis, the in-house registered dietitian for HelloFresh, a meal delivery service, said that snacking on seeds is a great way to curb hunger because “they are a healthy, portable, and an easy alternative to carbs.” Move over, potato chips â€” there’s a new crunch in town.

3. Avocados:Â The caloric content of avocados may scare you away, but this tasty fruit has 10-15 grams of fiber in just one plump berry. Meaning, eat an avocado and you will stay fuller for longer. Avocados also have high amounts of potassium and folate! Forget the old ways of thinking about fats; our brains and bodies need a sustainable amount of healthy (mono and polyunsaturated) fats, and you can get those from including this creamy treat in your diet.

4. Eggs:Â Lauren Harris-Pincus, registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition Starring You, said that consuming eggs will decrease the likelihood of making bad food choices because eggs have high-quality proteins and healthy fats. Egg whites in particular are rich in the mineral selenium, which supports the thyroid in burning fat. Eggs are also high in the vitamin B2, which is important in metabolizing fats. Harris-Pincus said not to worry about the cholesterol content of eggs; “research has shown that the cholesterol in eggs is not only lower than we once thought, but itâ€™s also not a contributing factor to heart disease,” she stated.

5. Grapefruit:Â Now comes the time to ditch the mentality that a diet high in sugar is bad for you. A diet high in processed and refined sugars is indeed bad for you; a diet high in whole fruits is wonderful. Fruits that are high in fiber will have a lower glycemic index, and the perfect example of such a fruit is the grapefruit. A study done by researchers at UC BerkleyÂ showed a positive correlation between eating grapefruits and weight loss. Additionally, grapefruits stabilize blood sugar and have immune-boosting antioxidants, making it one of the best foods to help you lose weight

